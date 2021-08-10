Playhouse offers rally pricing for 'Altar Boyz'

Black Hills Playhouse is wrapping up its last show of the 2021 season with special pricing during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

The Playhouse is presenting the high comedy heaven of “Altar Boyz,” a tale set on the final night of a Christian boy band’s nationwide tour. Five small-town boys — Matthew, Mark, Luke, Juan and Abraham — are trying to save the world, one screaming fan at a time.

This week, Black Hills Playhouse is running a rally special for the Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening shows, which are at 7:30 p.m. at the Playhouse’s New Frontier outdoor theater. Contact the box office at 605-255-4141 and talk to Satchel or Jeff about the rally special. Tickets are two for $16 per person, three for $14 per person, five for $12 per person, or 10 for $10 per person.

Box office hours are 9:30 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.

“Altar Boyz” is packed with sharp parody, spectacular dancing and irreverent humor, this spoof about a heavenly boy band has been praised by audiences and critics.

Custer State Park passes are needed to attend the Playhouse show. For more information, updated day-of-show weather advisories and tips about what to wear and bring for an outdoor theater experience, go to blackhillsplayhouse.com.

