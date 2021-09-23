Playhouse receives $10K grant to update theater

The Black Hills Playhouse has received a $10,000 grant from the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission’s Outside of Deadwood Grant. The Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission offers a variety of grant programs for organizations, individuals, and local governments within Deadwood city limits and throughout South Dakota.

The grant will benefit the Playhouse's On Our Side campaign, which has a goal to raise $275,000 to preserve the historic Warren M. Lee Theatre. The campaign will fund new siding, fully insulating the entire structure for the first time ever, add air conditioning to backstage areas for the comfort of the artists, replace the roof, and improve the theater's acoustics. With new, long-lasting and energy-efficient materials, the renovated theater will have a beautiful new facade, better climate control inside the building, will withstand weather, and will welcome audiences for another 65 years in Custer State Park.

Crews from All-American Siding, Roofing and Windows have been working with Playhouse associate director Randy Niles since the end of the summer season. Phase one of the renovation should be complete in early October, and phase two should be complete in early spring 2022.

The Black Hills Playhouse theater and campus in Custer State Park will be in full operation in summer 2022. For more information, go to blackhillsplayhouse.com/on-our-side, call 605-255-4910 or email linda@blackhillsplayhouse.org.

