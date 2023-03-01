Midwest Murder LIVE will spin deadly tales for a live audience Friday when the true crime podcast brings its in-person event to Rapid City for the first time.

Midwest Murder hosts Jonah Lantto and Dawn Dugan Palumbo will record an episode of their podcast in Rapid City at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hay Camp Brewing Company. Tickets are $29 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Seating is limited. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Midwest Murder LIVE is open to ages 21 and older.

Lantto and Palumbo, both from Minot, N.D., say Midwest Murder shatters the notion that horrific crimes don’t happen in Midwestern communities. The duo researches true crime stories and retells them for their audience.

“I like to think of it as you’re gathering around a campfire to hear a scary story with your friends, only this story is very real,” Lantto said. “It is a live recording of our podcast and there is some crowd interaction before and afterward... It really is so much more when you’re there and part of that experience.”

“Hay Camp is a pretty cool intimate venue. We’re excited to be in Rapid City,” he said. “We’re small Midwestern folks just like everybody that comes to our shows, and I think we’re doing something cool and special.”

Lantto and Palumbo say they present delicate and devious situations with compassion and sometimes a bit of humor. While the show doesn’t avoid morbid details and ugly truths of horrific events, the podcast hosts present detailed timelines, perspectives from those closely involved, and analyses by experts.

The hosts don’t divulge in advance which crime tales they’ll tell during the live events. Lantto said the podcast has covered crimes dating back to the 1880s, and some as recent as 2015 and 2016.

“There are so many different ways we choose our stories. Dawn is really motivated to cover stories that changed the way we interact with society – stories that altered legislation and protections and laws that have evolved over the years. There’s a lot of victim advocacy throughout what we do,” Lantto said.

“One of our most popular episodes is about Belle Gunness (that dates back to the 1880s). If there was a Mount Rushmore of murderers, her face would be on it,” he said.

Some stories are suggested by fans, and since the podcast began two years ago, Lantto said fans have also named most of the episodes.

Crimes of passion, serial killers, small towns, big cities and more find their way into the podcast.

“It’s bone chilling for sure, and in half or more (crimes), for sure the victim knew their killer. It doesn’t always work that way, of course,” Lantto said.

Lantto said the audience and even the hosts can expect the unexpected.

“One of us does the research and tells the story, and the other reacts organically” hearing the story for the first time along with the audience, he said.

“Sometimes there’s opportunities to mix in some levity… contrasted against tragic and sad stories. Criminals do stupid things sometimes. That leads to jokes… from us reacting on the spot,” Lantto said.

“You’re sharing a laugh, and you might be sharing a cry with people. There are chilling moments. Our show is respectful,” he said. “Sometimes the circumstances are so serious you might not get a laugh in an episode.”

The mood is likely to be lightened by the question-and-answer time with the hosts and audience that's exclusive to the Midwest Murder LIVE events.

“Audiences enjoy the live engagement with Dawn and I as hosts,” Lantto said. “You get to hang out and ask questions (about anything). We’ve been asked about our favorite hot dish. It gets pretty fun.”