Putnam, Lonely Rangers headline YFS fundraiser

Kenny Putnam and The Lonely Rangers Band will headline the 16th annual Diamonds and Denim Dinner Theatre, a fundraiser to benefit Youth and Family Services.

Tickets are on sale now for the Diamonds and Denim Dinner Theatre, which will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 at the YFS office, 120 E. Adams St. in Rapid City. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased by calling YFS at 605-342-4195 or going to youthandfamilyservices.org/diamonds-denim.

Proceeds support YFS’ programs that serve thousands of children and their families living in 29 western South Dakota counties each year.

The Diamonds and Denim Dinner Theatre will open each night with a social hour with hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction and an online auction. Dinner will be prepared by chefs from Outback Steakhouse.

Guests can look forward to singing along, laughing and dancing to country western, bluegrass and Americana music. Putnam, renowned as one of South Dakota’s finest fiddle players, has toured the United States as a member of Roy Clark’s band. The Lonely Rangers are an upbeat acoustic country rock band.

“Attending YFS’ Diamonds and Denim Dinner Theatre is the perfect way to share a delightful evening of fine food and entertainment with your family, friends, clients or employees,” said Connie Olson, YFS chief development officer. “Most importantly, the proceeds help ensure that the needs of children and families in our community will continue to be met.”

YFS is looking for 50 volunteers to help before and during the dinner theatre. Volunteers are needed to assist with coat and hat check-ins, serve the dinner guests, clear tables, serve beverages, and be part of the kitchen crew. Volunteers are needed from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night of the dinner theatre. Volunteers also are needed for tableware set-up from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 8.

Volunteers must be 18 or older, and evening volunteers need to wear a white shirt, dark pants and comfortable shoes. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, contact Darcie Decker at ddecker@youthandfamilyservices.org.

On the night or nights they assist, volunteers will receive a dinner featuring grilled steak or vegetable fettuccine Alfredo provided by Outback Steakhouse.