Railroad museum hosts screening of 'Gunsmoke' episode

"Snow Train" originally aired Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, 1970. James Arness starred as iconic sheriff Matt Dillon. In "Snow Train," Matt Dillon is trapped with passengers on a train by Sioux Indians looking for two men who sold poisoned whiskey on the reservation. The majority of the "Snow Train" episodes were filmed in March 1970 in the central Black Hills and feature many scenes on the steam-powered Black Hills Central Railroad near Hill City and Custer.

"CBS was gracious enough to provide the museum with an uncut version of this TV classic which will be offered for viewing free to the public on the occasion of its 50th anniversary,” said Rick Mills, curator of South Dakota State Railroad Museum. “This showing will be on the big screen in the theater -- much different that its viewing on the small ones in our living rooms. As we move into the museum’s second decade, the museum strives to provide the public with these types of entertainment and cultural context, along with education, history, and artistic experiences for residents and visitors alike.”