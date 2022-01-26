Rapid City artist chosen for fellowship and receives $50,000

Marty Two Bulls Jr. of Rapid City is one of 63 artists nationwide who has been chosen for the 2022 United States Artists class of Fellows. The honor comes with a $50,000 prize for each recipient.

“I’m still in disbelief,” Two Bulls said. “I’m really honored and looking forward to using this fellowship to continue my education and strengthen my tribal community as much as I can.”

United States Artists is a Chicago-based arts funding organization that announced its 2002 class of Fellows on Wednesday. Since 2006, the organization has awarded more than $36 million to artists nationwide.

The 2022 USA Fellows come from 23 states and Puerto Rico and though they are in varying stages of their careers, they share a similar bold vision. Social practice, education, and pedagogy are particularly important to this year’s group, appearing across almost every discipline — architecture and design, craft, dance, film, media, music, theater and performance, visual art, writing, and traditional arts.

This year’s USA Fellows are the largest group to date. The funds awarded are designed to lift up artists and celebrate their essential roles in communities, and the money is unrestricted so artists can use it for whatever they choose.

Two Bulls was awarded a fellowship in the category of traditional arts, which he believes will surprise many who think of traditional Native art in terms of ledger art or quillwork or beadwork. Two Bulls works in mediums as diverse as sculpture, drawing and graphic design and says his work represents the evolution that has been part of Native American art.

“One thing about my ancestors is they adapted to new media,” said Two Bulls, who is an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. “It’s always been this continuation of art and culture. I really feel a part of that in my work. I work with clay and I work with computers and drones and all kinds of things. Those are just tools. … It’s the evolution of art in my community.”

Two Bulls comes from a family of artists. His father, Marty Two Bulls Sr., is an accomplished artist and cartoonist. Two Bulls grew up in his father’s studio where he learned fundamentals of multiple art forms -- sculpture, illustration and graphic design.

“My dad was my first art teacher. I grew up learning how to draw and sculpt and make stuff from him,” Two Bulls said.

Two Bulls studied printmaking and ceramics at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, where he earned a bachelor’s in fine arts in 2011. After graduation, he spent several years in Santa Fe, where he worked in art galleries with contemporary artists from around the world.

In 2017, he was offered a full-time faculty position with Oglala Lakota College to teach art, and he discovered a second career that he loves. Two Bulls has since created a graphic arts program at OLC and is mentoring students who are continuing the evolution of Native American art.

“I never really planned on teaching but I sort of fell into it and I’ve really taken to it,” said Two Bulls, who teaches traditional drawing and painting along with digital new media skills.

“I really love working with young artists from my tribal community … and helping share my knowledge of different art mediums,” he said. “I’m giving them the tools they need to have to find their voices.”

“It’s important to help the next generation amplify their experiences and their voices. It’s cool to see what they’re into, what they want to do and what they want to make. It’s been powerful artistic growth for me. It’s been transformative for me,” Two Bulls said.

To continue his teaching career, Two Bulls needs to continue his own education. The United States Artists’ fellowship will help Two Bulls finish his master’s degree in fine art from Bard College in New York. He hopes to complete his degree in 2023.

Two Bulls is continuing his career as an artist, as well, and he will be showing some new sculptures and mixed media pieces in a show at the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning in Duluth, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta. His art includes more contemporary imagery than people tend to expect from Native American art, he said.

“For me, a lot of it has to do with representation. A lot of times (Native American) art gets marketed in a way that we don’t always have a lot of control over. The way the outside world perceives us tends to be kind of narrow,” Two Bulls said. “It’s important that we represent ourselves, whatever that looks like. That’s what I do in my work. … I’m interested in contemporary representation.”

Two Bulls’ work can be seen at his website, martytwobullsjr.com/, and on Instagram @mtwobullsjr.

