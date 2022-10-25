Rapid City Central to bring Broadway's 'Frozen' to life in January

Rapid City Central High School is one of 51 schools across the nation that will present the first full-length Broadway version of Disney's "Frozen" before 2024.

Justin Speck, artistic director and performing arts teacher at Central, said Monday that the show will replace the originally scheduled "Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella" for April 20-22 in the 2022-2023 season.

The school was awarded the rights in the United States' "Frozen: Love is an Open Door" nationwide competition that grants one high school in every U.S. state and territory the rights to produce the Broadway musical. It is in partnership with the Educational Theatre Association, Music Theatre International and Disney Theatrical Group.

"It's quite remarkable, we're thrilled, to say the least, over here," Speck said.

He said all schools were required to complete their shows by January 2024. He said having it in fall 2023 was discussed, but it did not work with marching band, band and choir schedules. Speck said the school was able to get its money back from purchasing the rights to "Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella."

Speck said applications went out to schools over the summer but he was not aware of the competition until September when he got a message from an old friend, a Central alumnus, who has Disney connections.

He said his friend said he was in a meeting with Disney, that South Dakota did not have a high school represented and encouraged him to apply.

"I got online and it took about 10 days to complete the entire application," Speck said.

The school sent in pictures, videos, three essays and other requirements, including answers to questions about the school serving underserved communities and the percentage of Black, Indigenous and other minority students.

"They want to be able to make theatre accessible and inclusive for everybody and not so much that it's a privilege to go to the theatre," Speck said.

Although there's time before the show in April and a number of other productions, Speck said he and technical director and theatre educator Joey Lore are thinking about "Frozen."

"It's a brand new show — we have to design it, we don't have anything to go on," Speck said. "Of course, everything is copyrighted, so we don't want to copy the set from Broadway, we don't want to copy the choreography. We want to make sure that this is our production of 'Frozen', but we also are adhering to the original creators' wishes of what 'Frozen' is all about and why we were to do it."

He said there's a certain amount of audience expectation with any show and there certainly is with "Frozen." However, the show is not the movie.

"Even though a lot of people know the movie, we're going to be able to introduce them to a whole other level of what 'Frozen' is about and what its message is about that truly I don't think can exist in another setting other than live theatre," Speck said. "To quote 'Hamilton', 'In the room where it happens,' right? Theatre cannot exist, by definition, without an audience. Any other representation of that is not live theatre, so there's something really special about that."

Before auditions are even posted for "Frozen," Central High School will present its fall show, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" and its fundraising show, "A Chorus Line." Proceeds from "A Chorus Line" will help send 22 students on a trip to the United Kingdom for 17 days.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, will have performances at 7 p.m. Nov. 17, 18 and 19. Tickets go on sale Nov. 7 and cost $5. Seats are reserved and limited.

"A Chorus Line" tickets go on sale Nov. 17 and performances will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 5-7.

Tickets for "Frozen" will be announced by the school's activities office.