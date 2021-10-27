Rapid City to host Halloween festivities this week

Celebrate Halloween with spooky festivities all weekend. Free movie nights, trunk-or-treats, haunted house and haunted mine tours and more promise thrills and chills.

Events hosted by Main Street Square and Downtown Rapid City, Storybook Island, The Journey Museum, and Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department are some of the many celebrations happening this holiday weekend.

Downtown

Main Street Square in Rapid City hosts Scare in the Square and Downtown Trick-or-Treat Halloween from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, in conjunction with Downtown Rapid City Business Group’s trick-or-treating. Both events are free.

Children and parents are encouraged to dress in costume and bring their own trick-or-treat bags. At Scare in the Square, families can take festive photos with a giant inflatable black cat or at a photo booth. Kids can play in the Kidz Zone, and vendors will have an array of booths with festive goodies.

Downtown trick-or-treating also takes place from noon to 2 p.m. Parents and trick-or-treaters can pick up a map of participating businesses at the corner of Sixth and Main streets. Businesses handing out candy and other treats will have participation fliers in their windows, or find a list of participating businesses at mainstreetsquare.org.

“We’re thankful for the businesses that are participating, and we think it’s great for the community,” said Maja Marsh, Main Street Square’s marketing director. “We hope they enjoy it. It’s always such a popular event.”

Storybook Island

Storybook Island is still in need of donations of more than 50,000 pieces of candy for its annual Safe N' Sweet Trick N' Treat on Saturday. This year’s event is set up in two sessions from 2 to 5 p.m. with the latest entry at 4:30 p.m., and from 6 to 9 p.m. with the latest entry at 8:30 p.m.

Park employees will dress in costume to distribute candy. Admission is $3 per person at the gate. This event is a fundraiser so Storybook Island can provide free admission when it’s open each summer. More information is posted on Storybook Island’s Facebook page, facebook.com/storybookisland.

Journey Museum

Mysteries in the Museum returns to The Journey Museum and Learning Center with all-new attraction – Tinker the adolescent T.Rex. The life-sized dinosaur skeleton is now a permanent exhibit at the museum.

Mysteries in the Museum hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $4 per child ages 6 to 17, $8 per adult, and free for children ages 5 and younger. This is The Journey’s Halloween fundraiser to help provide enhancements to the museum.

Designed to be “not scary but cool and fun,” Executive Director Troy Kilpatrick said kids, parents and grandparents can join in activities.

Toddlers can win prizes in a musical Monster Mash Walk, and a Boo’s Clues scavenger hunt invites families to solve the mystery of who stole Boo’s candy. Visitors can design glow-in-the-dark crafts and test them in the Star Room.

Pup Crawl, costume contest

Rapid City’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a new event, the Howl-O-Ween Pup Crawl and Costume Contest, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Robbinsdale Park Walking Trail. The event is free, open all kinds of costumed pets and their owners. Leashes for pets are encouraged.

Local animal and pet care vendors will be on site sharing treats for costumed pets and their owners, who are also invited to dress up for the event. There will be prizes of pet goodie gift baskets. Pet owners can visit the Parks and Recreation booth to sign up for the costume contest and receive a complimentary gift. For more information, call 394-4175.

