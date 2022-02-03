Real life inspires Rapid City author's novels

Megan Kinney still becomes emotional when she talks about the tribute that inspired her novel, “Dakota Peace.”

Kinney is married to a South Dakota state trooper. In 2011, when the couple attended the funeral for Rapid City Police Officers Nick Armstrong and Ryan McCandless, Kinney was deeply moved by the Last Call. During that ceremonial farewell, a police dispatcher calls the officers’ numbers, thanks them for their service and lets them know they can rest in peace.

As they listened, Kinney’s husband, Kevin, told her the dispatcher making the Last Call was the same person who took the initial call when Armstrong and McCandless were killed in the line of duty. Kinney was in awe.

“That took such courage to do that,” Kinney said.

Kinney’s curiosity about police dispatchers was sparked. She began doing research about dispatchers and the post-traumatic stress they endure from their jobs. Her research inspired the main character in her first published novel, “Dakota Peace.”

The novel centers around an emergency dispatcher, Natalia Brynner, who is looking for some distance from her stressful job and life. She winds up stranded in western South Dakota. She soon encounters a state trooper and gets embroiled in a foster child’s kidnapping case. “Dakota Peace” is available through Amazon or Kinney’s website, megankinney.net. Kinney’s two earlier self-published novels also are available on her website for subscribers to her newsletter.

Having her first novel professionally published is a dream come true for Kinney, a lifelong Rapid City resident. This month, as she celebrates the second anniversary of "Dakota Peace" being published, Kinney is working on the final draft of a companion novel, “Dakota Courage,” which will be released in September.

Her novels blend real and imagined locations in South Dakota with Kinney’s experiences as the wife of a highway patrolman and a longtime foster parent. Kinney and her husband were foster parents for several years. In addition to having their own daughter, the Kinneys ultimately adopted three sisters who were their foster children.

“We all really wanted (to adopt). We’d had them for two years. We were all very attached to them and they were attached to us,” Kinney said of transitioning from a foster family to an adoptive family. “It was a huge blessing to adopt them.”

The Kinneys' oldest daughter has just graduated from high school, is an artist who loves anime and writes graphic novels. Kinney homeschools her three youngest daughters, and she eventually hopes to make writing her full-time career.

“I do get up early and started in the morning when the kids are still sleeping,” Kinney said. “You just have to make it a priority.”

“Dakota Courage” tells the story of one of the minor characters in “Dakota Peace.”

“So many times I’m writing a book and there’s a minor character that just speaks to me. I wonder what her story would be,” Kinney said. “In ‘Dakota Peace,’ there’s a foster mom who kidnaps a foster child, so ‘Dakota Courage’ follows her story after that. … “Sometimes you really don’t know where these children are going and it’s hard (as a foster mom).”

“The novel picks up with the foster mom after she’s convicted of second-degree kidnapping and she’s trying to put her life together and she’s running an antique shop in Sturgis,” Kinney said.

“Dakota Courage” tackles another real-life topic that Kinney is concerned about – human trafficking. After attending a couple of presentations about human trafficking, she wanted to incorporate the issue into “Dakota Courage," and she researched the topic further with the help of a local expert.

“During the Sturgis bike rally, (the main character) runs into some human trafficking victims and (she’s) finding a way to help them,” Kinney said.

Kinney has discovered it takes a village to write a book. Her husband has helped with her research, and Kinney is thrilled that people in the community have been willing to answer questions and help.

“It’s been exciting to do this and finally have my dreams fulfilled,” she said.

Despite being an “atrocious” speller because of dyslexia, Kinney said she’s always had an active imagination and she’s loved writing since she was a child. Though she earned a degree in psychology and worked in campus ministry, writing remained her passion.

“You can do whatever you want. You can be whoever you want (when writing a book),” Kinney said. “You can jump into that world for such a short time and safely go in there.”

Kinney took writing classes and in 2018, she attended a writer’s conference where she decided she would try pitching “Dakota Peace” to a publisher. To her delight, LPC Books liked it and gave her a contract.

Kinney said she’s continually reading about how to write and working on her craft.

“It’s a lot more work than I thought it was going to be. You have to put the work into it. It’s not about talent. It’s about continuing to learn and putting lots of hard work into it. A great imagination isn’t enough,” she laughed. “There’s always so much to learn … to get better.’

After “Dakota Courage” is published, Kinney said she has an idea for another companion book to “Dakota Peace” and “Dakota Courage.”

