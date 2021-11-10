Real Life Women's Conference opens Friday

Tickets are still available at discounted prices for this weekend’s Real Life Women’s Conference. Organizer Shantel Dudley said the faith-based event is designed to give women hope and resources — not hype — to face life’s challenges. Tickets are buy one, get one free at themonument.live. Those who can only attend one day of the conference can purchase tickets at the door.

The Real Life Women’s Conference will be Friday and Saturday at The Monument in Rapid City. Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations is not required to attend, and face masks are optional. The conference is live only. Real Life Women’s Conference is presented by Unified Productions Group of Park Rapids, Minn.

Friday’s session begins at 4:30 p.m. and ends with a 9 p.m. concert by singer, songwriter and recording artist JJ Weeks. JJ Weeks is replacing contemporary Christian trio Phillips, Craig & Dean, who will not be part of the lineup as originally planned. JJ Weeks also will lead worship for the Saturday session of the conference, which starts at 9:15 a.m., with worship at 9:30 a.m.

Lisa Whelchel, Sheila Walsh and Dudley will speak on Friday and Saturday. Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Ayiesha Woods will be a musical guest and speaker on Saturday. The conference concludes Saturday with a 6:15 p.m. concert by award-winning singer, songwriter, recording artist and worship leader Nichole Nordeman. She’s returning to the Black Hills after being a featured artist this summer at Hills Alive.

Whelchel, Walsh, Woods and Dudley will each speak on topics of their choice. The only stipulation for the speakers’ subject matter is authenticity and substance, Dudley said.

“When we decided to put these conferences together, when we booked each speaker we asked them to be transparent and real, and talk about issues women face right now … how to navigate right now through all these things,” Dudley said. “We want people to go away feeling like some part of them can change if they want it to, or to be encouraged.”

Whelchel is perhaps best known for her role as Blair Warner on the 1980s hit sitcom, “The Facts of Life.” Whelchel is taking a break from filming the third season of “Collector’s Call,” the series she hosts for the MeTV network, to speak at this weekend’s conference. Whelchel competed in the “Survivor: Philippines,” season of the hit reality TV series, and she is a best-selling author and life coach. She has toured as a guest speaker with “Women of Faith,” “Extraordinary Women” and “Women of Joy” and other conferences and events.

Walsh is a best-selling author, recording artist, Bible teacher, television co-host of “Life Today,” and the host of the podcast “God is For You.” As speaker at Women of Faith conferences and other events, Walsh has spoken to more than six million women worldwide. Her newest book, “Holding On When You Want to Let Go” was released in September.

Dudley worked in the Christian music industry for many years and is an event coordinator and artist liaison. She and her husband, Kent, a musician and former pastor, lead a prison ministry.

Dudley will talk about surviving sexual abuse early in her life. She’ll also talk about the 17 children she and her husband have, and their joys and struggles with adoption. Ten of the couple’s 17 children are adopted and medically complex, Dudley said, and five of the 17 have died. In 2019, the Dudleys launched Unified Productions Group to organize women’s conferences nationwide, and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. That same year, two of the couple’s sons died within six weeks of each other.

“I really plummeted,” Dudley said. “I get tired of people saying, ‘Smile, they’re in heaven.’ They’re not here. Quit telling me to be happy. … I talk about the difficulty of grief and feeling like you want to be done.”

Dudley hopes the women who attend will leave feeling refreshed, with realistic strategies to cope with the hardest circumstances in their lives. For more information about the Real Life Women’s Conference, go to unifiedproductionsgroup.com/about-rlwc/.

