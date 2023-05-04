Registration is open now through May 24 for relief printmaking and encaustic (wax) painting workshops at Matthews Opera House and Arts Center in Spearfish. Space is limited to 10 participants for each workshop. These art courses are designed for ages 18 and older.

The relief printmaking workshop with Michael Baum will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 and June 10; individuals can sign up for one or both sessions. Participants will be introduced to the art of relief printmaking using linoleum and rubber blocks. Learn the basics of carving and printing designs onto paper and fabric, and explore the different techniques and tools involved in creating a successful relief print. Registration fee before May 10 is $50 for one session and $100 for both; after May 10 the fee is $75 for one session and $150 for both. Go to matthewsopera.com/event/printmaking-workshop/2023-06-03/ or call 605-642-7973 for more information.

The encaustic painting workshop with Desy Schoenewies will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. June 3 and June 10. This course will introduce participants to the art of encaustic (wax) painting using paper and wood board substrates. Participants will learn how to draw designs into wax, drip, embed objects and collage. Registration fee before May 10 is $50 for one session and $100 for both; after May 10 the fee is $75 for one session and $150 for both. Go to matthewsopera.com/event/encaustic-painting-workshop/2023-06-03/ or call 605-642-7973 for more information.