The sixth annual Custer Restaurant Week, set for Feb. 27 to March 4, puts the spotlight on Custer as a town with a vibrant food scene. During Restaurant Week, local eateries will showcase the freshest ingredients, most flavorful dishes and tastiest culinary gems Custer has to offer.

Participating restaurants will offer the Restaurant Week featured menu in addition to their regular menus. Diners are encouraged to revisit an old favorite and try something new.

This year, 16 restaurants are participating -- Black Hills Burger & Bun, Buglin' Bull Restaurant & Sports Bar, Calamity Jane's Coffee Shop and Grill, The Custer Beacon, Custer Deli, The Custer Wolf, Hjem A.M., Horatio's Homemade Ice Cream, Laughing Water Restaurant, Maria's Mexican Restaurant, Miner's Cup Coffee Co., Our Place, Pizza Hut, Pizza Mill, Skogen Kitchen and Subway.

To see the participating restaurants' menus for Restaurant Week, go to custersd.com/Custer-Restaurant-Week and click each restaurant icon.