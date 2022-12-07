Rosby returns with humorous take on holiday angst

If you’re frazzled by holiday planning and shopping, Dorothy Rosby understands. Her new book lampoons the angst that can accompany every over-the-top special event.

Rosby’s fourth book, “’Tis the Season to Feel Inadequate: Holidays, Special Occasions and Other Times Our Celebrations Get Out of Hand” was released this fall, just in time for gift giving and a dose of humor amid the stressful holiday season.

“It’s a book about holidays and special events and special occasions and all those happy times that make us feel less than celebratory,” Rosby said, chuckling.

Rosby, of Rapid City, is an award-winning humor writer. “’Tis the Season to Feel Inadequate” is a collection of essays about how we let our expectations for holiday perfection get the better of us.

The book’s cover describes “’Tis the Season to Feel Inadequate” as “understanding for those who think Christmas form letters can be honest — or they can be interesting. And it’s empathy for anyone who’s ever gotten poison ivy during Nude Recreation Week or eaten all their Halloween candy and had to hand out instant oatmeal packets to their trick-or-treaters.”

Out-of-control expectations aren’t limited to Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. Rosby satirizes holidays from Labor Day and Valentine’s Day to Friday the 13th and Leap Day, as well as some off-the-wall observances such as Use Less Stuff Day and Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day. Occasions like graduations, weddings and class reunions also take a turn.

“It’s the American way to create a celebration for everything, then turn it into a chore or worse, a nightmare,” she said.

The release of her fourth book is the latest accomplishment for Rosby, and it will be her first book available as an audio book. “’Tis the Season to Feel Inadequate” will be released on Audible at a date to be announced later.

Earlier this year, Rosby was named the global winner of the 2022 Erma Bombeck Writers Competition. She competed against writers from 48 states and six countries, and she won with a comical essay titled “My New British Boyfriend,” about the suave voice of Siri. Rosby’s humor writing has twice received first-place honors from the National Federation of Press Women.

Rosby is the author of three other books of humorous essays, and her columns appear in about 30 newspapers and magazines in the West and Midwest. Locally, readers can find her columns in the Rapid City Journal and Black Hills Woman magazine.

Rosby’s books have twice been turned into live performances by Black Hills Community Theatre’s Well Done Players in Rapid City. This year, the performers presented a show based on Rosby’s third book “Alexa’s a Spy (and Other Things to be Ticked Off About).” In 2019, the performers presented “What I Meant To Say: A Dorothy Rosby Evening,” using excerpts from Rosby’s first two books.

All of Rosby’s books are available at Mitzi’s Books in downtown Rapid City, and on Amazon in paperback and eBook versions.

Go to dorothyrosby.com for more information about Rosby and her books.