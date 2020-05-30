Rosby takes on Alexa, modern irritants

“After COVID-19, several people actually said, ‘Ewww.’ That’s not the reaction you want when you reveal the title of your new book. … I didn’t anticipate that anything would ever be so bad it make someone say ‘ewww,’” Rosby said.

Her book was on the verge of being released, but Rosby had a new cover designed and chose a new title.

“I renamed the book ‘Alexa’s a Spy and Other Things to Be Ticked Off About: Humorous Essays on the Hassles of Our Time,’ which is more accurate if less interesting,” Rosby said. “It’s a little problem compared to what a lot of people are dealing with.”

Because of COVID-19, Rosby does not have in-person book signings or appearances planned. She may consider some sort of online reading from “Alexa’s A Spy” in the future, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed her to expand her technology skills.

“You have to stay up to date. I’ve had a lot of Zoom meetings. I’m quite impressed I’ve managed to be where I’m supposed to be in cyberspace,” Rosby said.