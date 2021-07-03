Rushmore Music Festival welcomes world-renowned violinist

The Rushmore Music Festival is preparing to welcome its first Distinguished Artist-in-Residence, internationally renowned violinist Hagai Shaham from Israel. Shaham will perform at concerts July 24 and 25 in Rapid City and Spearfish.

Rushmore Music Festival is one of only two events in the United States where Shaham will conduct a guest residency this year, said Dr. Katie Smirnova, the festival’s artistic director.

Rushmore Music Festival is an intensive solo and chamber music program in Rapid City. The festival begins July 10 and will present 11 family-friendly concerts that are open to the public, with some COVID-19 precautions in place.

“We are encouraging wearing masks. We encourage people to get vaccinated, and our concert spaces this year are very large so there’s plenty of social distancing that could happen,” Smirnova said. “All our Meier Hall events are live-streamed for free on our Facebook page, so everyone can be part of it.”