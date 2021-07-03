Rushmore Music Festival welcomes world-renowned violinist

The Rushmore Music Festival is preparing to welcome its first Distinguished Artist-in-Residence, internationally renowned violinist Hagai Shaham from Israel. Shaham will perform at concerts July 24 and 25 in Rapid City and Spearfish.
Rushmore Music Festival is one of only two events in the United States where Shaham will conduct a guest residency this year, said Dr. Katie Smirnova, the festival’s artistic director.
Rushmore Music Festival is an intensive solo and chamber music program in Rapid City. The festival begins July 10 and will present 11 family-friendly concerts that are open to the public, with some COVID-19 precautions in place.
“We are encouraging wearing masks. We encourage people to get vaccinated, and our concert spaces this year are very large so there’s plenty of social distancing that could happen,” Smirnova said. “All our Meier Hall events are live-streamed for free on our Facebook page, so everyone can be part of it.”
Rushmore Music Festival faculty will perform three unique concert programs. “An Incidental Comedy” will be presented at 7 p.m. July 10 at Meier Hall on the Black Hills State University campus in Spearfish, and at noon July 11 at Terra Sancta Retreat Center’s Holy Cross Chapel in Rapid City. “Life’s A Waltz” concerts will be at 7 p.m. July 11 at Meier Hall and noon July 18 at Terra Sancta’s Holy Cross Chapel. “A Certain Fate” concerts, featuring Shaham, will be at 7 p.m. July 24 at Meier Hall and noon July 25 at Terra Sancta’s Holy Cross Chapel. Tickets for faculty concerts range from $10 to $30.
Students will perform in the “Rising Stars” concert series. Admission to all student concerts is free. “Rising Stars” mini recitals and concerts will be at 7 p.m. July 15, 16 and 23 at Terra Sancta’s Holy Cross Chapel. A final “Rising Stars” concert will be at 5 p.m. July 25 at Meier Hall.
A pop-up concert featuring the Pionieri Quartet in Residence will be at 8 p.m. July 22 at Meier Hall. Admission is free.
For more information, to RSVP for free concerts, and to purchase tickets for the faculty concerts, go to rushmoremusicfestival.org/concerts. To view the live-streamed concerts at Meier Hall, go to facebook.com/RushmoreMusicFestival/.
Typically, Rushmore Music Festival is open to students ages 12 to 18 who are early-advanced to advanced-level musicians studying the violin, viola, cello and piano. Students receive private lessons and coaching, give performances and more throughout the festival.
“We added chamber orchestra this year, so all of our students will be performing in the final concert July 25 at Meier Hall (in Spearfish),” Smirnova said.
This year is the first that students are receiving merit-based, full-tuition fellowships so they can participate free of charge, Smirnova said. The festival has 27 students from throughout the United States participating this year. Cellist Megan Hagel of Rapid City will make her debut performance with the festival’s faculty during the opening concert weekend July 10 and 11.
Also new this year, the festival has launched a pilot program for young artists, Smirnova said. The young artists are each accomplished musicians in their early 20s, who are coming from colleges and universities nationwide to be part of the festival’s immersive program.
Smirnova is particularly excited for students and the public to hear Shaham perform. Smirnova was a student of Shaham’s.
“We are so excited to have him here and play with him. … He is one of the most in-demand concert violinists and chamber musicians,” she said. “He is incredible.”
Shaham is internationally recognized as one of the most astonishing violinists from Israel. The award-winning musician regularly performs throughout Europe, North and Central America at international recital series and festivals. Shaham has performed with many of the world’s major orchestras.
Among his many accomplishments, Shaham has recorded critically acclaimed CDs as a soloist. Shaham also is a member of the Shaham-Erez-Wallfisch trio that has performed in Europe and recorded several albums. Shaham is faculty member of the Buchmann-Mehta Scool of Music at Tel Aviv University.