The Central States Fair announced Sawyer Brown will be a headliner on Aug. 26 as part of the fair's grandstand entertainment. Passes for Sawyer Brown and all grandstand events go on sale June 15 at CentralStatesFair.com and all Family Fare store locations. The fair will offer limited VIP passes, along with premier and grandstand passes for the entire grandstand line-up, and individual tickets will also be available.

Sawyer Brown is a trailblazing country act known for chart-topping songs like "Step That Step,” "Some Girls Do" and "Thank God for You." With 20 albums and 51 Billboard Hot Country charting songs, Sawyer Brown established itself as a leader of 1980s and 1990s country, and the band still put on one of the most entertaining shows in music nearly 40 years later.

“This is exactly the type of grandstand entertainment we look for," said Fair Manager Ron Jeffries. “Sawyer Brown puts on a great, upbeat show for the entire family!”

Sawyer Brown's live shows are legendary. Having been described as “the Rolling Stones of Country Music,” the band delivers its own unique brand of high-energy entertainment, and the band remains a constant favorite at fairs, festivals, theaters and casinos.

“We love getting to hear the stories of where people have seen us play—and the number of times they’ve seen us play,” Sawyer Brown drummer Joe Smyth said. “For some, we’re their weekend getaway — they’ve seen us all over the country. But we never lose sight of the fact that on any given night, it’s going to be the first time someone’s seen us — and that’s exciting. We want that show, that night, to live up to everything they hoped for when they came to the show. Couldn’t ask for better motivation.”

The 2023 Central States Fair runs Aug. 18 to Aug. 26 in Rapid City. Go to CentralStatesFair.com for updates.