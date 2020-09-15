SD Film Festival moves online

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 13th annual South Dakota Film Festival is going virtual to truly become a statewide event.

The festival is hosted in Aberdeen and until this year movies have been screened at Capitol Theatre there. The 2020 festival is moving online because of COVID-19. Film fans throughout the state will have access to the full slate of 55 short and three feature-length independent films. Comedies, dramas, documentaries, animation, and a selection of family-friendly offerings are included in the lineup.

The South Dakota Film Festival will run from 7 a.m. MDT Thursday, Sept. 17' through 10 p.m. MDT Sept. 26 at southdakotafilmfest.org. Access to the films will be available in a video-on-demand and curated playlist format at the website. Short synopses, images and some film trailers are available now at southdakotafilmfest.org/slate so movie fans can plan what they want to watch.

To give at-home moviegoers the film festival experience, viewers can tune in to curated sessions that include about one to two hours of films plus question-and-answer sessions with most filmmakers. Viewers also have the option to watch each film individually, without the question-and-answer sessions, said Steven Huber, technical director for the South Dakota Film Festival.