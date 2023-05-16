Polly and Ollie the trolleys are going on tour.

Two of Visit Rapid City's vintage-style trolleys will offer visitors and locals guided tours of the city beginning May 25 and continuing through Sept. 4.

Visit Rapid City, which now owns the trolleys, did a test run of the guided tour Monday, taking invited guests on the 90-minute route that begins downtown at the Milo Barber Transportation Center.

The City of Rapid City announced earlier this spring that City View Trolley had been purchased by Visit Rapid City.

Each tour will take riders on a journey that highlights the city’s parks, downtown, West Boulevard, the Outdoor Campus West, Sioux San Drive, Storybook Island, the scenic vistas from Skyline Drive, Dinosaur Park and more. The narrated tours point out attractions and relate some history about the 1972 flood, Rapid City’s beginnings as a town called Hay Camp, homes and architecture on West Boulevard, and other interesting facts.

When Polly and Ollie’s tour season begins, Polly will have recorded narration by a female voice and Ollie will have recorded narration by a male voice.

Each tour also will include one 20-minute stop at Chapel in the Hills, where passengers can disembark from the trolley and see the traditional Norwegian stavkirke.

“This is new to us. We’ve never been in the transportation business before,” said Ally Formanek, Visit Rapid City’s director of operations. “We want to keep it simple for the pilot year. We want to make sure this is going to be successful.”

Though trolley tours have been cancelled or very limited over the past couple of years due to COVID-19 and staffing issues, Formanek said Visit Rapid City heard from visitors that the trolley tours were a popular attraction.

“We’re in it to show people what all Rapid City has to offer,” Formanek said. “We’re excited about it.”

To encourage visitors and locals to continue exploring Rapid City after the trolley tour ends, tourgoers will receive a pamphlet with more information about places to visit, Formanek said.

Tours run at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday, May 25 through Sept. 4. The trolleys are wheelchair accessible.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 12; infants ages 0 to 2 ride free. Children must be accompanied by an adult and children 3 and younger must sit on an adult’s lap.

Go to CityViewTrolley.com to purchase tickets, see a map of the tour route and for more information.