'Shrek,' 'Annie' and more will delight audiences this month

Fans of musicals, comedy and heart-wrenching drama can enjoy it all in November. The month is packed with performances by community theater groups throughout the Black Hills, plus a new professional production of “Annie” and an array of concerts.

Theatre

Nov. 4-6, 11-13

Everyone’s favorite ogre returns when Black Hills Community Theatre presents “Shrek: The Musical.” Show times are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 5, 11 and 12 and 2 p.m. Nov. 6 and 13 in the Historic Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. This is a stage adaptation of the 2001 Dreamworks animated film with music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, and book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire. “Shrek: The Musical” is a reminder that not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes a hero is a giant green ogre with a donkey sidekick. Join Shrek and the whole crew as he saves his home (the very comfy swamp) from the greedy Lord Farquaad by travelling great distances, rescuing a spirited princess, and winning over a short-tempered noble all while finding his own perfect happily ever after. Face masks are encouraged but not required. Tickets $23 to $32. Tickets and information: bhct.org/shrek or 605-394-1786

Nov. 10-14

Homestake Theatre Works presents a drama about life after loss, “To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday.” Show times are 7 p.m. Nov. 10-12 and 14, and 2 p.m. Nov. 13, at Homestake Opera House in Lead. A grieving widower, David, walks with his wife's spirit every night on the beach. He needs help from family to pull him back to reality when his daughter and family start to experience troubles in present times. Tickets are $17-$20. Tickets and information: homestakeoperahouse.org/event/to-gillian-on-her-37th-birthday

Nov. 11-13, 18-20

The Futrelle sisters are back in “Southern Hospitality,” the final rapid-fire, hilarious installment in the sisters’ trilogy. Show times are 7 p.m. Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19, and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20 at Matthews Opera House and Arts Center in Spearfish. Frankie, Twink, Honey Raye and Rhonda Lynn are trying to save their beloved hometown from extinction, but their plans quickly go haywire. Honey Raye and her former nemesis, Geneva Musgrave, try to attract a salsa factory to town. Twink is desperate to get married, Frankie’s husband is having a midlife crisis, and Rhonda Lynn causes the undoing of the meanest women in 12 counties. Tickets in advance are $17 adults, $10 BHSU and youth; or tickets day of show are $20 adults, $12 BHSU and youth. Tickets and information: matthewsopera.com/event/southern-hospitality/2022-11-11/

Nov. 19-20

Little Orphan Annie and her pals are back in a new production of the beloved musical “Annie.” Show times are 7 p.m. Nov. 19 and 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 20 in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine and a happy ending are always right around the corner. Tickets start at $66.50. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/annie2022

Concerts

Nov. 4

Composer, musician and recording artist Calvin Jones will perform a concert at 7 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City. Jones is a South Dakota native who travels internationally and had lived in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, since 2014. He and his wife fled Ukraine after Russia invaded in February. Jones’ concert will be an evening of music and war stories from Ukraine. Admission is free; donations accepted to benefit Freedom's Haven for New Americans' Workforce, a project to bring refugees to South Dakota.

Nov. 4

A high-energy night of rhythm and blues, soul and pop is in store when Ball in the House performs at 7 p.m. at Homestake Opera House in Lead. Ball in the House, an a cappella group from Boston, Mass., has performed nationwide and internationally, appearing with artists including The Beach Boys, Fantasia, The Jonas Brothers, Gladys Knight, Lionel Richie, Jessica Simpson, Blondie, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, KC & The Sunshine Band and many others. Tickets are $22-$25. Tickets and information: homestakeoperahouse.org/event/ball-in-the-house

Nov. 13

New Horizons Band and the Joyful Gals and Guys Chorus will present their fall concert at 2 p.m. in Viking Hall Gym at Canyon Lake Activity Center in Rapid City. This concert will honor veterans, service members and first responders. Admission is free; donations will be accepted to benefit Canyon Lake Activity Center. Refreshments will be served.

Nov. 13

Comedian and country musician Gary Mule Deer will headline a fundraiser for High Plains Western Heritage Center. The fundraiser takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. at High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish. Mule Deer has appeared more than 100 times at the Grand Old Opry and toured nationwide with artists such as the Steve Miller Band, Marty Stuart and many others. This event is reserved seating only. Tickets and information: 605-642-9378

Nov. 27

The Rapid City Concert Association presents award-winning classical pianist Jeeyoon Kim at 3 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. From the start of her career, beginning with her celebrated 2016 album “10 More Minutes,” Kim has thrilled classical music fans with her artful performances. She has delighted audiences throughout the United States and around the world with her combination of artistry, impeccable technique and uniquely engaging, innovative concert experiences. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/rcca-presents-jeyoonkim