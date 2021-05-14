Sioux Falls comedians to open new club in Rapid City

Rapid City is getting funnier.
Boss’ Comedy Club – Rapid City opens next week with a night of stand-up comedy by Skyler Bolks and Luke Johnson.
Comedians and entrepreneurs Bolks and Johnson co-own Boss’ Comedy Club in Sioux Falls, where the combination of comedy and food has been a success, Johnson said. The comedy club’s stand-up shows and open mic nights have been held at Boss’ Pizza & Chicken for almost five years. Now, Johnson and Bolks are bringing that same formula to Rapid City.
Boss' Comedy Club — Rapid City's grand opening show will be at 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, in the Clarion Inn event room, 1902 N. Lacrosse St. Seating is limited to about 60 people. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. The show is recommended for ages 16 and up.
“Comedy clubs have not lasted long in Sioux Falls, but Boss’ has stuck around, so we’re hoping we can bring this magic to Rapid City,” Johnson said. “We have a partnership with Boss’ Pizza & Chicken that already had a store in Rapid City, and they opened a new location at the Clarion Inn.”
“We saw the opportunity to set up something like (the Sioux Falls comedy club) in Rapid City. It’s a very good synergy having a comedy club paired with a hotel paired with a restaurant,” he said.
Rapid City comedian Sheldon Starr will host the grand opening show. Comedy fans can expect humor “not so clean as to be boring but not so dirty it’s going to offend anyone," Johnson said. Throughout the show, the audience can order off the menu from Boss’ Pizza & Chicken at the Clarion Inn, and those 21 and older can order drinks.
Bolks is the three-time title holder of Sioux Falls’ funniest comic. He tours in South Dakota, Wyoming, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska and performs for private and special events. His shows mix storytelling, one-liners and a bit of physical comedy.
For Johnson, the upcoming grand opening marks his first time performing in Rapid City. He describes his comedy as storytelling and commenting on what he observes in daily life.
“We’re very excited to be given this opportunity to help grow Rapid City’s comedy scene and to make connections and be part of the Rapid City entertainment community. Skyler is one of the best comics in Sioux Falls. It’s be a great time,” Johnson said.
Boss’ Comedy Club – Rapid City will have shows every Friday, plus open mic nights on dates yet to be determined. Open mic nights will be scheduled based on feedback from local performers. Open mic nights will be opportunities for up-and-coming comedians to try out their skills in a creative, exciting format, Johnson said.
Establishing a comedy club in Rapid City is a boon for local audiences, as well as comics. Johnson believes the club could help attract professional comedians who are beginning to tour again and might otherwise have overlooked western South Dakota.
“So much of comedy is networking. It’s making personal connections. By doing (Boss’ Comedy Club) now, we will have more connections to do shows in Rapid City,” Johnson said. “It’s about making more opportunities for everyone. … We definitely want to make connections with the local improv community and we’d love to have crossover between the two cities as well.”
“We know there is a comedy scene in Rapid City. We’ve met the comics before, but any performer needs a space to perform and Rapid City doesn’t have that,” Johnson said. “We’re giving them a chance to grow and perform.”
For more information and a schedule of upcoming shows, go to m.facebook.com/BossComedyRC.