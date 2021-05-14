Sioux Falls comedians to open new club in Rapid City

Rapid City comedian Sheldon Starr will host the grand opening show. Comedy fans can expect humor “not so clean as to be boring but not so dirty it’s going to offend anyone," Johnson said. Throughout the show, the audience can order off the menu from Boss’ Pizza & Chicken at the Clarion Inn, and those 21 and older can order drinks.

Bolks is the three-time title holder of Sioux Falls’ funniest comic. He tours in South Dakota, Wyoming, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska and performs for private and special events. His shows mix storytelling, one-liners and a bit of physical comedy.

For Johnson, the upcoming grand opening marks his first time performing in Rapid City. He describes his comedy as storytelling and commenting on what he observes in daily life.

“We’re very excited to be given this opportunity to help grow Rapid City’s comedy scene and to make connections and be part of the Rapid City entertainment community. Skyler is one of the best comics in Sioux Falls. It’s be a great time,” Johnson said.