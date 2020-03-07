Six Picks for the weekend

‘Million Dollar Quartet’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Revisit a gathering of four musical legends in “Million Dollar Quartet.” This show is part of the Broadway Rapid City season. Shows are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Fine Arts Theatre at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. Tickets are $49.50-$59.50; go to gotmine.com. “Million Dollar Quartet” takes place in December 1956, when Carl Perkins was in a funk after “Blue Suede Shoes.” He booked a recording session with producer Sam Phillips. Along with Jerry Lee Lewis, Perkins and his band recorded several songs including one of Perkins’ best-known records, “Matchbox.”

Jurassic Empire

Ride dinosaurs, dig for fossils and see more than 50 life-sized ultra-realistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat at Jurassic Empire. Kids can pet dinosaur babies, try a 5D virtual reality visit back in time, and more. Visit the event from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday at Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. Tickets are $24.99 per adult, $29.99 per child ages 2 to 12. For tickets and information, go to jurassicempire.com

Mountain West Whiskey Festival