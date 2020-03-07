Six Picks for the weekend

Guitar Masters 2020
Four Black Hills musicians take the stage for Guitar Masters 2020 at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Journey Museum in Rapid City. Tickets are $20; proceeds benefit Readatrics and Dacoda Instrument Drive. This year’s lineup is:
- Classic and modern blues guitarist James Van Nuys, whose repertoire covers folk, blues, Irish and ragtime and original music.
- Alternative and rock guitarist Layne Putnam, the first woman Guitar Master. She’s been writing, recording and producing her own music since she was 17, including her EP, “The Black Hills.”
- Country and pedal steel guitarist Joe Wilt is a lifelong member of the popular Wilt Brothers Band and an accomplished member of the gypsy jazz group Les Singes Volants.
- Jazz guitarist J.D. Fiedler played blues in Chicago, performed with bands in Dick Clark’s Bandstand in Los Angeles and played for recording sessions with songwriters Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart. He’s part of the jazz quartet Swing Shift and gypsy jazz group Les Singes Volants.
Southern Hills Holistic Fair
Products and information to support living a more balanced life will be showcased in the Southern Hills Holistic Fair. The fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mueller Center in Hot Springs. Exhibitors and vendors will focus on wellness, sustainability and ecology, recreation and community, and a balance of mind, body and spirit. The event includes health and wellness providers, intuitive consultants, mediums, gift products, gems and crystals, art, spirituality resources, and more. Speakers will give presentations about health topics throughout the day. For information, call 605-858-2949.
‘Million Dollar Quartet’
You have free articles remaining.
Revisit a gathering of four musical legends in “Million Dollar Quartet.” This show is part of the Broadway Rapid City season. Shows are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Fine Arts Theatre at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. Tickets are $49.50-$59.50; go to gotmine.com. “Million Dollar Quartet” takes place in December 1956, when Carl Perkins was in a funk after “Blue Suede Shoes.” He booked a recording session with producer Sam Phillips. Along with Jerry Lee Lewis, Perkins and his band recorded several songs including one of Perkins’ best-known records, “Matchbox.”
Jurassic Empire
Ride dinosaurs, dig for fossils and see more than 50 life-sized ultra-realistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat at Jurassic Empire. Kids can pet dinosaur babies, try a 5D virtual reality visit back in time, and more. Visit the event from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday at Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. Tickets are $24.99 per adult, $29.99 per child ages 2 to 12. For tickets and information, go to jurassicempire.com
Mountain West Whiskey Festival
Spend an evening with whiskey experts and connoisseurs at the fourth annual Mountain West Whiskey Festival at The Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City. The Black Hills whiskey experience showcases dozens of whiskeys, bourbons and scotches, complemented by catered food. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for VIP and platinum ticket holders to begin sampling. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for general admission and non-sampling ticket holders. The event concludes with live music by Camp Comfort at 8:30 p.m. in the 445 Martini Lounge. For tickets and information, go to mountainwestwhiskeyfestival.com/
‘White Rabbit Red Rabbit’
No rehearsals, no director, no set. A different actor will read the script cold for the first time for each performance of “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” presented by Black Hills Community Theatre. Forbidden to leave his country, playwright Nassim Soleimanpour distills the experiences of an entire generation in an original play. Adult language. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, performed by Mary Stein, and 2 p.m. Sunday by Zach Curtis in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Tickets $15. For tickets and information, go to bhct.org/event/white-rabbit-red-rabbit/2020-03-07/