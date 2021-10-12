How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second.
Favorite thing about the rally? I think my favorite thing is just like the overall family mentality like of just like we're all here, I have no idea who 99% of these people are but we all talk like we're friends, like we've been friends for years and just hang out around bikes and there's not a whole lot that's better than that.
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming every year for years. It's just my thing.
Favorite thing about the rally? How could I narrow it down? There's something for everybody. The mountains are beautiful.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
David Boone
David 'Toon' Boone, 28, of Flint, MI
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my third year
Favorite thing about the rally? There's always a good turn out and it's always a good time. I like the patriotism, the crowd.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Joe Jackmovich
Joe Jackmovich, 68, of Rapid City
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming to the rally since 1988.
Favorite thing about the rally? I'm a people watcher. I like to see everyone. Some people have no clue (about the rally), some have been working here since they were 14.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Margaret Harvey
Margaret Harvey, 56, of San Diego
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is our second year
Favorite thing about the rally? I really like people watching. The really cool bikes and the outrageous outfits from both men and women. We also like the Black Hills and the rides.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Mark Grmick
Mark Grmick, 54, of Phelps, WI
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my third one
Favorite thing about the rally? Seeing all the bikes, and the beer. I like traveling, the road. Riding feels like freedom.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Chelsea Cuzela
Chelsea Cuzela, 28, of Las Vegas
How many rallies have you attended previously? I worked in 2015, went for fun in 2016, worked last year and I'm hanging out this year.
Favorite thing about the rally? Bikes and riding. Riding in the Black Hills.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Kourtney Balluch
Kourtney Balluch, 18, of Eudora, KS
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first rally.
Favorite thing about the rally? The energy — you can tell everybody is ready to party.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Ben Orr
Ben Orr, 39, of Phoenix
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming with my boss for 15 years. He owns Dirty Bird Concepts.
Favorite thing about the rally? I love motorcycles.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Rick O' Shay
Rick O'Shay, 68, or Dorman, SD
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've attended the last 30-40 rallies.
Favorite thing about the rally? Everything. I love riding, the hills, the people. Everyone's having a good time.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Priscilla Rivera and Breve
Priscilla Rivera and her dog, Breve, 58 and 9
From: We're nomads but we're going from Washington to Florida
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first time. I overheard about it at a truck stop.
Favorite thing about the rally? How organized it is and how everyone's involved. (Breve) loves bikes.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Dalton Penwell
Dalton Penwell, 25, of Rapid City
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming since I was a kid. I don't usually attend, I spend most of the time traveling.
Favorite thing about the rally? The food
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Phil Theriault
Phil Theriault, 57, of Castle Rock, CO
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been here 28 times.
Favorite thing about the rally? I like the ride to Deadwood, Mount Rushmore, Highway 385. I ride every year.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Shari Larson
Shari Larson, 51, of Amboy, MN
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 11th year.
Favorite thing about the rally? Coming down watching all the people, shopping and buying sexy clothes.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Annie Lommel
Annie Lommel, 50, of St. Cloud, MN
How many rallies have you attended previously? Last year was my first year.
Favorite thing about the rally? People watching, seeing all the outfits.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Mike Navarro
Mike "King Rocket" Navarro, 60, of Backus, MN
How many rallies have you attended previously? Nineteen years straight.
Favorite thing about the rally? I love to see the people here. Lately everyone's been so happy and happy to be here.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
William Stegelman
William Stegelman, 67, of Omaha
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming every year since 1963 except for 2002.
Favorite thing about the rally? Riding in the hills. I used to ride Iron Mountain Road and part of Custer State Park.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Lilah Eberly
Lilah Eberly, 14, of Frederick, CO
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 2nd year being in Sturgis.
Favorite thing about the rally? Seeing all the different kinds of bikes because then I get inspiration for my next build, which is also coming up. It will probably be here next year.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Jim Nelson
Jim Nelson, 70, of Napoleon, MO
How many rallies have you attended previously? Been here every year since 2015.
Favorite thing about the rally? The bikes, the camaraderie between bikers.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Shayna Guy
Shayna Guy, 26, of Temple, Texas
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second.
Favorite thing about the rally? I think my favorite thing is just like the overall family mentality like of just like we're all here, I have no idea who 99% of these people are but we all talk like we're friends, like we've been friends for years and just hang out around bikes and there's not a whole lot that's better than that.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Terance Eaddy
Terance Eaddy, 66, of San Antonio
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my fourth year.
Favorite thing about the rally? The camaraderie and seeing all the motorcycles out here.
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff
Pat Smalley
Pat Smalley, 70, of Plymouth, NC
How many rallies have you attended previously? About eight
Favorite thing about the rally? Riding. I don't even have a car. I take a different route (to ride) every day.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Eddie Price
Eddie Price, 73, of Union Grove, AL
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second year.
Favorite thing about the rally? The people. I love the people, I'm akin to all of them. It's not the bikes.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Esiderio Arsaga
Esiderio Arsaga, 77, of Sturgis
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been living here for eight years and I come to the rally every year.
Favorite thing about the rally? Playing pool and fishing.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Joel Ortiz
Patrolman Joel Ortiz, 58, of Sturgis
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been working the rally for 18 years.
Favorite thing about the rally? The people. Everyone is friendly, they come from all over the nation, all over the world. They're supportive of the police department. And I get to ride a motorcycle.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Chris Brewington (copy)
Chris Brewington, 55, of Sturgis
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been here six times.
Favorite thing about the rally? The motorcycles and the culture.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Gig Connors
Gig Connors, 60, of St. Louis
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 15th year. I've been coming to them since 1997.
Favorite thing about the rally? The scenery, the Black Hills, the rides, the people. People make the rally, basically.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Kimberly Hanner
Kimberly Hanner, 51, of Tulsa, Okla.,
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my fifth time.
Favorite thing about the rally? Riding to all the difference places like Deadwood and Hill City. I love the camaraderie and people coming together.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Jim McLaughlin
Jim McLaughlin, 70, of Manasquan, N.J.,
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first year
Favorite thing about the rally? Just the riding. I've been to Daytona six times, but this is wonderful.
“When we announced Snoop Dogg in 2019, no one knew what to expect. He wasn’t the traditional performer that the Buffalo Chip crowd was accustomed to,” said Buffalo Chip CEO Rod Woodruff in a press release. “When he took the stage, we were blown away! He had a huge fan base at the Chip, singing and dancing along to his long list of hit songs. It was an incredible performance.”
In the same year, Snoop Dogg will headline the Superbowl's halftime show along with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar on Feb. 13.
Snoop Dogg is behind the hits "Gin and Juice," "Nuthin' But a G Thang," "Next Episode," "Drop it Like it's Hot" and "Young, Wild and Free."
1 of 120
Horses-crowd-photos
People take photos of the Budweiser Clydesdales in downtown Sturgis on Friday.
From left, Carolina Paredes of Houston, Texas, Erica Lewis of St. Louis, Mo., and Gevin Fox of Los Angeles, Calif., take a photo together on Tuesday after arriving from the Morning Ride at the Buffalo Chip.