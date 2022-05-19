South Dakota Ballet debuts original dances in Rapid City

Weaving together tales as varied as conspiracy theories and “Romeo and Juliet,” South Dakota Ballet will present its first performance in Rapid City, “Invisible Threads,” on June 16.

Tickets are on sale now for “Invisible Threads,” which will be performed by professional and local dancers. The production will be at 7 p.m. June 16 in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. Tickets are $32.50 to $62.50 and can be purchased at themonument.live/events/detail/sdballet2022 or by calling The Monument box office, 605-394-4115.

“Invisible Threads” will feature a performance by local dancers who will learn the choreography during a summer intensive. Scott and a team of dancers from ballet companies nationwide will arrive in Rapid City June 6 for the summer intensive, which will be at Barefoot Dance Studio. Students will train with professional dancers while learning choreography for “Invisible Threads.” The professional dancers also will be available to teach master classes at local dance studios.

Enrollment is taking place now for the summer intensive. It’s open to Rapid City and Black Hills area dancers ages 10 to 25. The program can accept up to 40 dancers, according to Madeleine Scott, South Dakota Ballet's founder, executive director and artistic director. For information or to register, go to southdakotaballet.org/summer-intensive/.

“I’m super thrilled we will be coming to Rapid City,” Scott said. “I really hope we get a good turnout. … We’ve been very successful in Sioux Falls, and we are South Dakota Ballet. I do want it to be a priority that we have an impact in the entire state. I’m hoping this is the first of many great summers to come in Rapid City to engage with studio owners and the community.”

“Invisible Threads” will debut three pieces of original choreography created by Scott and by Kaya Wolsey, a dancer, choreographer and teacher with Corps de Ballet, Ballet San Antonio. Combining artistry and athleticism, “Invisible Threads” showcases dance ranging in styles from innovative contemporary to neoclassical ballet.

“It’s a pretty intimate and visceral experience,” Scott said of “Invisible Threads.”

The show takes its name and inspiration from a quote by author Orson Scott Card: “The future is a hundred thousand threads, but the past is a fabric that can never be rewoven.”

Scott choreographed two of the pieces debuting in “Invisible Threads,” including “18 East.”

“It will be performed in sneakers. That’s a very big plot twist for the ballet, and this one has sort of a rock star vibe to it. It’s pretty intense and visually stimulating with lots of different, dramatic shifts that give you a ‘hang onto your seat’ type of feeling,” Scott said. “I think it’s going to surprise the audience in a good way. It’s a bit more approachable and understandable than pointe shoes. There’s lot of big lifts and throws. It’s highly entertaining.”

“Invisible Threads” takes on current events themes, too, in a piece choreographed by Wolsey called “Birds Aren’t Real.”

“It’s inspired by conspiracy theories. It will be intense and thought-provoking and basically a thrilling experience all around. It’s rather athletic, very contemporary,” Scott said.

Classical gems such as the balcony scene from “Romeo and Juliet” will be woven into the performance as well.

Thanks to a grant from the South Dakota Arts Council, Scott is collaborating with professional set designer Joe Schermoly of Chicago, Ill., to create the sets for “Invisible Threads.” Scott and Wolsey also worked with professional costume and dance wear designer Olivia Mason of Salt Lake City, Utah, to develop the wardrobe for “Invisible Threads.”

Scott founded South Dakota Ballet in 2019. She is a professional ballerina who performed with companies such as Ballet West, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, L.E.D. Boise and Sacramento Ballet before launching South Dakota’s first and only professional ballet company. She currently dances with Dance Aspen and South Dakota Ballet.

Professional dancers will rehearse the original choreography for “Invisible Threads” at the Academy of Dance Arts.

The dancers are: Dylan Keane, Sacramento Ballet; Kaya Wolsey, Dance Aspen; Eri Nishihara and Jack Miller, Richmond Ballet; Sophie Williams, recently with English National Ballet and New Zealand Ballet and currently with Texas Ballet Theater; Gabriel Wright, Ballet Arizona; Nicole Denney, formerly with New Zealand Ballet and currently with Glorya Kaufman School of Dance at the University of Southern California; Chase Peterson, Glorya Kaufman School of Dance at the University of Southern California; and Marlyse Noble, South Dakota Ballet apprentice.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0