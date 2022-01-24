South Dakota Humanities Council awards $582,000 in relief funds

The South Dakota Humanities Council has directed $582,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 through the National Endowment for the Humanities to meet the emergency needs of nonprofits in the state that are being challenged by COVID-19.
The grant money is helping South Dakota organizations maintain their programming. These organizations in the Black Hills received funding:
Black Hills State University (American Indian Studies), Spearfish: $17,080;
Booth Society, Inc., Spearfish: $17,080;
Custer County Historical Society (1881 Courthouse Museum), Custer: $14,911;
Custer County Senior Citizen Center, Custer: $12,776;
Deadwood Public Library, Deadwood: $6,578;
Hermosa Arts and History Association: $8,616;
High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish: $17,080
Piedmont Valley Library: $5,000;
Rapid City Public Library: $9,107;
Sicangu Lakota Youth Center, Mission: $16,909;
South Dakota Railroad Museum, Hill City: $17,004;
West River History Conference, Inc., Rapid City: $11,138.
The South Dakota Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit whose sole purpose is to provide humanities programming, offers a range of grants. For more information, go to sdhumanities.org/grants.