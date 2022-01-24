 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

South Dakota Humanities Council awards $582,000 in relief funds

  • 0
Rapid City Public Library

Rapid City Public Library

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The South Dakota Humanities Council has directed $582,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 through the National Endowment for the Humanities to meet the emergency needs of nonprofits in the state that are being challenged by COVID-19.

The grant money is helping South Dakota organizations maintain their programming. These organizations in the Black Hills received funding:

Black Hills State University (American Indian Studies), Spearfish: $17,080;

Booth Society, Inc., Spearfish: $17,080;

Custer County Historical Society (1881 Courthouse Museum), Custer: $14,911;

Custer County Senior Citizen Center, Custer: $12,776;

Deadwood Public Library, Deadwood: $6,578;

Hermosa Arts and History Association: $8,616;

High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish: $17,080

Piedmont Valley Library: $5,000;

People are also reading…

Rapid City Public Library: $9,107;

Sicangu Lakota Youth Center, Mission: $16,909;

South Dakota Railroad Museum, Hill City: $17,004;

West River History Conference, Inc., Rapid City: $11,138.

The South Dakota Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit whose sole purpose is to provide humanities programming, offers a range of grants. For more information, go to sdhumanities.org/grants.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look back at Dolly Parton's iconic career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News