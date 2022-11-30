South Dakota Mines hosts Parade of Trees

Community members are invited to vote on their favorite displays at the annual holiday Parade of Trees from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Surbeck Center at South Dakota Mines. This year’s theme is Parade of No Trees and features displays created by the campus community.

The Parade of Trees is sponsored by the Office of Student Engagement at South Dakota Mines. Each display has been created by an organization or department on campus, with themes as varied as Newton’s Cradle by Society of Physics students and a display of toilet paper by Residence Life.

The public can vote to determine which displays will win the People’s Choice Award. Winners in each category will be announced on Friday after the voting has closed.