 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Dakota Mines hosts Parade of Trees

  • Updated
  • 0
Parade of No Trees 2022

This year, School of Mines' annual Parade of Trees is themed a Parade of No Trees. Campus groups have created a variety of holiday displays. The community can view the displays on Thursday and Friday and vote for their favorites. 

 Courtesy

Community members are invited to vote on their favorite displays at the annual holiday Parade of Trees from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Surbeck Center at South Dakota Mines. This year’s theme is Parade of No Trees and features displays created by the campus community.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Parade of Trees is sponsored by the Office of Student Engagement at South Dakota Mines. Each display has been created by an organization or department on campus, with themes as varied as Newton’s Cradle by Society of Physics students and a display of toilet paper by Residence Life.

The public can vote to determine which displays will win the People’s Choice Award. Winners in each category will be announced on Friday after the voting has closed.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ed Helms joins Jennifer Garner in Netflix comedy ‘Family Leave’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News