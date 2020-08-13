South Dakotan's debut film in theaters on Friday

Charlie Buhler refused to take no for an answer or follow traditional career paths. She literally blazed her own creative trail, and now her first film, “Before the Fire,” opens in theaters statewide on Friday.
Born and raised in South Dakota, Buhler filmed her movie on the eastern side of the state. In an eerie case of art imitating life, the movie’s plot is set during a deadly pandemic.
“Before the Fire” tells the story of actress Ava Boone, who is forced to flee Los Angeles and return to her rural South Dakota hometown. She struggles to acclimate to the way of life she’d left behind, and her homecoming attracts a dangerous figure from her past.
Buhler, 32, collaborated with Jenna Lyng Adams of the Netflix series “The Kominsky Method.” Buhler made her directorial debut and Adams wrote and stars in “Before the Fire.” Making the film, Buhler said, was of the “most challenging and exhilarating experience of our lives.”
“We were both incredibly frustrated with how impenetrable Hollywood felt, especially as female ﬁlmmakers, and we began to realize if we wanted more opportunities, we had to create our dream job ourselves,” she said. “I knew if I wanted to direct at all, I needed to make it happen. This movie set me on my way, which feels really good.”
Buhler started developing the concept of “Before the Fire” four years ago, well before COVID-19.
“I knew I wanted it to be sort of apocalyptic,” said Buhler, who began considering what type of disaster would bring modern life to a halt and would fit her tight budget as a first-time filmmaker. The answer was a virus, an invisible menace.
“A virus is dangerous. You can’t see it, but you can feel it,” she said. “The thing that’s interesting to me is you feel so far away from it (in South Dakota). You see it on TV. You also feel it slowly creeping in. You know that it’s coming but you don’t know when, and anybody could be a carrier. Everyone around you becomes dangerous and a threat.”
“To me, that’s really scary and it’s been so strange … because people are living it now,” Buhler said. “It’s completely paralyzed Los Angeles."
Buhler’s parents and family live in Mitchell; Adams grew up in Minnesota. With a limited budget for filmmaking, the two returned to their Midwestern roots.
“We sat around a table and took inventory of what we had available to us. We could get an airplane, a burning house, military humvees, a working farm. Then, we reversed engineered the story around those set pieces,” Buhler said.
Those resources included Buhler’s and Adams’ mothers who helped behind the scenes. Buhler’s father, a hobby pilot, and some of his friends loaned airplanes. Local restaurants and farmland served as sets. Local police and the National Guard provided resources and support, Buhler said.
“Once we focused on what we had available, we set the parameters and built from there. Our constraints didn’t paralyze us. They sparked our creativity in ways we couldn’t have imagined. It’s a lesson I hope to carry with me always,” she said.
Buhler describes “Before the Fire” as a film about facing trauma, including the trauma of an actual house fire. The movie’s cast and crew pulled off the blaze with help from Buhler’s family.
“The house had been on my grandpa’s farm for over 100 years and it had deteriorated to the point that it needed to be demolished. So when I heard my grandpa was going to burn it down, I asked him to wait so we could incorporate it into the movie,” she said.
Filming took more than a year and even incorporated South Dakota’s changing seasons to propel the story.
“I wanted to be able to show the way that the world dissolves (during the pandemic). Summer in South Dakota is beautiful, green, lush and alive but winter feels like the end of the world. The movie starts in summer and ends as things start to dissolve in winter. That palette was free. Just seeing the same spaces at once alive, and then dead later on, sells the idea that the world is dissolving,” Buhler said.
Buhler hopes “Before the Fire” inspires viewers who are facing their own pandemic-related traumas.
“It’s about a girl who’s forced to go home and face her past. This virus gives her no other choice but to … face things she’s been running from forever. It’s about finding your strength, being forged by fire and coming out stronger. I hope people feel and take something from that message,” she said.
Buhler also hopes she encourage others to pursue their dreams. Fascinated by movies since childhood, Buhler planned follow in her parents’ footsteps and pursue a career in medicine. She graduated from the University of Notre Dame, where she quickly discovered that science classes didn’t excite her, but her film class did, so she changed her field of study.
“I realized film was a career people have, and there was jobs. That was the first time I thought about being a director,” she said. “When graduated, I packed up my car and moved to Los Angeles and I have been hustling ever since for about 10 years now.”
Like the main character in “Before the Fire,” Buhler left Los Angeles after the pandemic began and spent several months this year in South Dakota. She hopes to visit Rapid City while “Before the Fire” is playing here.
“I hope South Dakotans take away the message that I’m an example you can do any job, anything you want. You don’t have to follow the status quo,” she said. “I hope South Dakotans see the movie and say, ‘Wow, I want to do something like that, too.”
