South Dakotan's debut film in theaters on Friday

“Once we focused on what we had available, we set the parameters and built from there. Our constraints didn’t paralyze us. They sparked our creativity in ways we couldn’t have imagined. It’s a lesson I hope to carry with me always,” she said.

Buhler describes “Before the Fire” as a film about facing trauma, including the trauma of an actual house fire. The movie’s cast and crew pulled off the blaze with help from Buhler’s family.

“The house had been on my grandpa’s farm for over 100 years and it had deteriorated to the point that it needed to be demolished. So when I heard my grandpa was going to burn it down, I asked him to wait so we could incorporate it into the movie,” she said.

Filming took more than a year and even incorporated South Dakota’s changing seasons to propel the story.

“I wanted to be able to show the way that the world dissolves (during the pandemic). Summer in South Dakota is beautiful, green, lush and alive but winter feels like the end of the world. The movie starts in summer and ends as things start to dissolve in winter. That palette was free. Just seeing the same spaces at once alive, and then dead later on, sells the idea that the world is dissolving,” Buhler said.