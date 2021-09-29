 Skip to main content
Spearfish Canyon at peak autumn color now
Spearfish Canyon at peak autumn color now

  • Updated
9_28_21 Spearfish color

Spearfish Canyon is at peak color now, with gold, green and red showing up on shrubs, trees and vines. 

 Courtesy

Spearfish Canyon is at its peak for autumn color, meaning most leaves are at their boldest and brightest now. The canyon is currently showing its fall colors at 95%, according to information provided by the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Leaf drop is still minimal, and brisk wind has had the quaking aspen trees shimmering. The lack of storms and above-freezing forecasted temperatures mean the leaves should hold strong for several more days.

In addition to the 76 Trail and Roughlock Falls areas, other places with stunning views this week include the southeast canyon wall after Rim Rock Lodge and the Devil’s Bathtub parking area. See the vivid colors close up after Rim Rock Lodge as aspens sprinkle the hills with their golden leaves. Devil’s Bathtub is abundant in color from the ground shrubs to the trees. Throughout the Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway, watch for radiant reds on leafy vines climbing the trees.

More information about the changing colors will be posted on Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce's Facebook and Instagram pages, and spearfishchamber.org.

