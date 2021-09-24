Spearfish Canyon reaching full fall color

The trees in Spearfish Canyon are full of autumn hues. Take a drive through Spearfish Canyon and as you enter the scenic byway, you'll see trees at the mouth of the canyon reaching full fall color.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Spearfish Canyon is currently showing its fall colors at 75%, according to information provided by the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce.

Nearly every bend in the road after Long Valley will provide spectacular fall sights. The trees before Savoy are abundant with lime green and golden hues. Take advantage of the pull-off near Savoy to take it all in. The canyon walls adjacent to the Spearfish Canyon Lodge main entrance are also lavish with color right now. Leaf drop is minimal.

Peak color is anticipated through Oct. 4. Updates will be posted on Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce's Facebook and Instagram pages, and spearfishchamber.org.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0