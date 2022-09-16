Spearfish Canyon showing signs of fall color

Color is emerging in Spearfish Canyon. As of Thursday, color change was at 25%, with birch and aspen trees transitioning to a lighter green color. Expect to see shades of yellows from these trees by the end of next week.

Earlier this week, the woodbine, a vibrant red climbing vine, was a star of Spearfish Canyon. You will see woodbine twisting around trees and climbing over rocks around the Canyon’s waterways. Another creeper which could not be ignored today is poison ivy. Poison ivy is giving us a full range of color right now to admire from afar with reds, yellows and oranges often found all in one plant.

The bowl at Savoy is still the place to see the early signs of a season in transition. The dark greens of the conifers (spruce and pine) make a nice contrast with the actively lightening deciduous trees (birch and aspen).

As you enter Spearfish Canyon this weekend, be sure to look up and down the Canyon’s cliffs. Watch for those subtler, muted greens after the Bridal Veil Falls and Devil’s Bathtub parking areas, and directly above the Kissing Rocks.

I am still hoping to see a mountain goat crossing this fall. In the meantime, I am listening for bees buzzing as the summer flowers still bloom. I am watching grasshoppers flutter from leaf to leaf. And if you look closely, you will see small gray and brown chipmunks that blend in with the Canyon’s rocks until their fast movements give them away.

Enjoy this video cruise through the Canyon: https://youtu.be/Q83JjEMky3A.

Read the full Fall Color Report at spearfishchamber.org/fall-color-report-2022.