 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spearfish Canyon slowly getting more colorful
alert top story

Spearfish Canyon slowly getting more colorful

{{featured_button_text}}
Berries Spearfish Canyon

Red berries stand out against leaves that are fading and changing color now in Spearfish Canyon. 

 Courtesy

September days are getting shorter and temperatures are gradually getting cooler. Both are vital to the leaves changing. Spearfish Canyon is currently showing its fall colors at 5%, according to information provided by the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A dry, hot summer like the one we experienced means we may have a later-than-normal leaf color peak. The weather forecast remains warm, which will likely slow down the leaf change a bit. The weather of July and August also give us hints about the timing of fall foliage. South Dakota had below average precipitation this summer.

Right now, the canyon is in a "fade" stage as some trees are turning lighter colors. With the steady decrease in daylight hours, the leaves are decreasing their production of chlorophyll. The greens in the birch, aspen, oak, and cottonwood leaves in the Canyon begin to fade, and the yellows and oranges will emerge.

Peak color is anticipated between Sept. 23 and Oct. 4. Information about the changing colors will be posted on Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce's Facebook and Instagram pages, and spearfishchamber.org.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Selena Gomez reflects on fake tan fail at 2018 Met Gala

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Selena Gomez reflects on fake tan fail at 2018 Met Gala

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News