Spooky cirque show scares up thrills, chills

“When I was really young, I saw a (contortionist) on TV and I thought it was the coolest thing in the world. I thought, ‘I’ve got to be like that guy.’ I taught myself over a long time, little by little,” Holland said.

After high school he decided to get a job. “The only thing I know how to do is dislocate my bones,” he said, so he called a circus and asked for a job. That was six years ago, and Holland has been with Paranormal Cirque’s parent company, Cirque Italia, for more than two years.

“Being able to perform, you get to bring something nice to people, something they get to look forward to,” Holland said.

Paranormal Cirque is a production of Cirque Italia, a Florida-based company that brings together some of the best artists from all over the world. Cirque Italia’s creator and CEO Manuel Rebecchi was born and raised in Milan, Italy, and he is carrying on his family’s legacy. His great-aunt, Moira Orfei, ran some of the most successful traveling circuses in Europe and is considered the queen of the Italian circus. Her sons now run her traveling circuses in Europe.

Like Rebecchi, many Paranormal Cirque cast members come from families with multiple generations of circus performers, Kessler said.

“It’s a lifestyle. That’s their passion. That’s what they love to do,” she said.

