Stained glass artist, filmmaker creating tribute to Hill City

Black Hills residents are invited to go behind the scenes as a local artist and filmmaker craft a unique tribute to Hill City.

Through December, the public can visit Warrior’s Work Gallery in downtown Hill City to watch artist Mackenzie Swanson assemble an original, mobile stained glass art piece that reflects Hill City’s past and future.

“I really wanted to focus on Hill City as a whole and include our history,” she said. “The design I came up with has a compass that represents where we’ve been and where we’re going. There’s a creek that has gold-colored glass for our mining history. The ground level is pasque flowers for our state, and there’s a medicine wheel for our Native American heritage.”

As the art comes together, documentary filmmaker Randal Iverson is shooting footage of Swanson’s work and locals who stop to watch and ask questions. The documentary also will capture a bit of life in Hill City during the tumultuous year that is 2020.

Black Hills residents can visit with Swanson and watch her work on the piece from 4-6 p.m. Thursdays and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays at Warrior’s Work Gallery. Iverson will be filming during those days and times, too. Swanson’s art in progress is in the gallery’s front window so passersby can view it anytime, she said.