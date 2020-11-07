Stained glass artist, filmmaker creating tribute to Hill City

Black Hills residents are invited to go behind the scenes as a local artist and filmmaker craft a unique tribute to Hill City.
Through December, the public can visit Warrior’s Work Gallery in downtown Hill City to watch artist Mackenzie Swanson assemble an original, mobile stained glass art piece that reflects Hill City’s past and future.
“I really wanted to focus on Hill City as a whole and include our history,” she said. “The design I came up with has a compass that represents where we’ve been and where we’re going. There’s a creek that has gold-colored glass for our mining history. The ground level is pasque flowers for our state, and there’s a medicine wheel for our Native American heritage.”
As the art comes together, documentary filmmaker Randal Iverson is shooting footage of Swanson’s work and locals who stop to watch and ask questions. The documentary also will capture a bit of life in Hill City during the tumultuous year that is 2020.
Black Hills residents can visit with Swanson and watch her work on the piece from 4-6 p.m. Thursdays and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays at Warrior’s Work Gallery. Iverson will be filming during those days and times, too. Swanson’s art in progress is in the gallery’s front window so passersby can view it anytime, she said.
“We welcome anybody from anywhere to come check it out and ask questions,” Swanson said. “We want to visit with people and let them see the project and talk to us about the making of it.”
The public also is invited to offer their suggestions for the as-yet-unnamed stained glass artwork.
Iverson’s documentary will debut at the Black Hills Film Festival Feb. 18-23, 2021. The stained glass and documentary projects are funded by a Residency For Recovery grant from the South Dakota Arts Council.
“The point of the grant is to help artists through (the COVID-19 pandemic) and offer them a means of connecting with their communities through art, while paying artists,” Swanson said.
Swanson is the Hill City Arts Council coordinator and, for the past six years, has designed commissioned stained glass pieces for clients nationwide. The Hill City piece is her first piece that will be public art.
Swanson became intrigued with stained glass while earning a degree in studio art from Chadron State College.
“Stained glass is a challenge for sure, which is what I love about it. There’s a level of perfection and the medium is unforgiving so you have to do it right the first time,” Swanson said.
The finished stained glass piece will be six feet tall, 28 inches wide. Swanson drew the life-sized design, duplicated it and made a pattern. She cuts every piece of glass by hand and fits them in place, comparing the process to putting together a puzzle.
When it’s completed, the city of Hill City will own it. It will be on a rolling base so it can be transported throughout the community.
“There’s all kinds of research that says public art attracts people to communities, and that’s what we’re looking for here is to make an impact in that regard,” Swanson said.
“It could be at the Visitor Center. It can be at Black Hills Film Festival. The idea behind that is … it gets to travel around the community and be at what’s important,” she said. “I’m grateful to the film festival for this opportunity, and to the town that has been more than supportive of this project, and Warrior’s Work has been gracious enough to lend me their space.”
For Iverson, this documentary is his fourth focused on South Dakota art and artists. The Rapid City filmmaker has created and produced previous short films for the South Dakota Artist Legacy Project highlighting Sarah Rogers, Dale Lamphere and Dwayne Wilcox. Those can be viewed at thedahl.org/south-dakota-artist-legacy-project.html.
The Hill City documentary in progress, like Swanson’s artwork, does not yet have a title. Iverson anticipates the finished film will incorporate a time lapse of the stained glass coming together, footage of Swanson assembling the piece and talking to gallery visitors, and aerial footage of Hill City.
“We want to get interviews with members of the Hill City community about this year … a few different voices from the community and some different aspects of Hill City,” Iverson said. “I want to try to get … what the 2020 experience has been like for that community.”
“It’s cool to say, ‘Look at what it takes to create this thing,'" he said. “We can have a record of what was happening and how this piece literally came together. … I’m really glad to be a part of it. I’ve always been a fan of Hill City. It’s great to be able to make a film about that city.”
In addition to debuting at the Black Hills Film Festival, the festival will make the documentary available online so anyone in Hill City, the Black Hills or beyond can watch it, Iverson said.
Watch for updates about the Black Hills Film Festival and the debut of Iverson’s documentary at blackhillsfilmfestival.org.
