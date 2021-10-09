State poetry winner to have first book published

Spending more than a year of enforced time away also gave Williams a view of home that's woven throughout "Objects."

“The book starts out when I was 22 years old and how I looked at South Dakota then, and by being away from it, it gives you a different perspective. You see things differently and what it means to you,” he said. “Homes, places … if you remember them, there’s a reason. It’s significant to you.”

"Objects" lovingly reflects the influence of Williams’ parents, the late Chuck and Bernie Williams of Deadwood, as well. The book’s cover captures a scenic view of Deadwood in a car’s rearview mirror. The view was his mother’s favorite, Williams said.

“I love the fact they were able to get the image in the mirror into the design,” he said. “My mother used to talk about how the first time she saw it, it felt like coming home.”

Bernie Williams was known for her devotion to Deadwood. She served as the head of planning and zoning for the city for nearly two decades, and she was involved in many community activities such as Paint the Town and the Days of ’76 rodeo. She died in 2009 and is the namesake for Deadwood History Inc.’s Bernie Williams Award.