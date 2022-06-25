Stevens student has first solo art show

Abstract artist Mark Carroll of Rapid City is celebrating his first solo show. At 17, Carroll is already establishing himself as a painter whose work is known for its vivid use of color, bold brush strokes and creative liberation.

Carroll’s work is on display through the month of June at Aby’s in downtown Rapid City. An artist’s reception will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, when the public can meet Carroll and view more than 30 of his paintings.

Carroll, who will be a senior at Rapid City Stevens High School, has enjoyed drawing since he was young and has grown up in a family that encouraged his creative talents. He is also a photographer and musician who plays the guitar and piano. The style of drawing he is most interested in is pen-and-ink sketches of faces, but Carroll has found his niche with acrylic abstract paintings.

“Abstract has a lot less rules than realism painting, so I feel that I’m able to express myself that much more with that freedom that comes with abstract painting,” Carroll said.

Carroll said he’s inspired by the work of Francis Bacon, a 20th century figurative painter known for raw, unsettling imagery. According to tate.org.uk, Bacon developed a reputation as one of the giants of contemporary art.

“I’d never seen or thought about things he’s painted, and I think that’s beautiful, to show people something they’ve never thought about,” Carroll said.

As an artist, Carroll found himself growing bored with the time and rules required to produce realistic paintings and drawings, and therefore he finds abstract painting appealing. However, as a photographer, he loves to capture moments and images worth savoring. He especially loves sunrises, sunsets and landscapes.

“If a moment makes me happy, I take a picture of it,” Carroll said. “If a moment is beautiful enough once, it will be beautiful enough twice.”

“I like reliving memories. Lots of people tend to forget all the lives we’ve lived, and photography gives the ability to see your past lives,” he said.

Carroll’s lifelong dream is to become a photographer for National Geographic, but he’s hoping to start a part-time career in photography by taking senior pictures for some of his classmates. He’d also like to find local businesses that would be interested in buying or displaying some of his paintings or photographs.

Carroll is the son of David and Paula Carroll of Rapid City. For more information or to contact Carroll about his work, go to @pain_tingsbymark on Instagram.

