Nearly 750 young musicians will perform when Rapid City Area Schools Orchestra Department presents Strings in Concert. Students in fourth through eighth grades who are enrolled in the Rapid City Public School String Program will present concerts at 4 and 6:30 p.m. March 18 in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument.

The orchestras will perform movie favorites, fiddle tunes and standard classics. Rehearsals will take place throughout the day on March 17 and March 18. The public is invited to watch the rehearsals and attend the concerts. Tickets for the concerts are $8 to $10 and can be purchased online at themonument.live/events/detail/strings-in-concert2023 or at The Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument.

On March 17, the rehearsal schedule will be: seventh and eighth grades, 8 to 11 a.m.; sixth grade, noon to 1:45 p.m.; fourth grade 3:30 to 4:35 p.m.; and fifth grade, 4:50 to 5:50 p.m.

On March 18, the rehearsal schedule will be: seventh and eighth grades, 8 to 9:40 a.m.; fourth grade, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; fifth grade, 11 a.m. to noon; sixth grade, 12:45 to 2 p.m.

The concert at 4 p.m. will featuring the fourth grade and seventh and eighth grade orchestras, and the 6:30 p.m. concert will feature fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade orchestras.

Guest conductor Aviva Segall will work with four different orchestras in preparation for the Strings in Concert performances. Segall has been the music director and principal conductor for the Omaha Area Youth Orchestras for more than 20 years.

Segall works nationally as a guest conductor, adjudicator and clinician with a variety of professional orchestras, national conferences, all state and festival ensembles. She has worked with groups including the Omaha Symphony, the American String Teachers Association national conference, Sewanee Summer Music Festival, Wisconsin middle level All State Orchestra, and school districts nationwide. She served on the board of directors for the American Symphony Orchestra League -- Youth Orchestra Division, the Nebraska Music Education Association and on panels for the National Endowment for the Arts.

Segall served as conducting apprentice with the Oregon Symphony Orchestra and was concurrently on the conducting staff of the Portland Youth Philharmonic. She studied at Wellesley College, the University of Southern California and Northwestern University as well as training at the Aspen Music Festival. Her conducting mentors include Victor Yampolsky, Daniel Lewis, Murry Sidlin and James De Priest.

Contact Anthony Nesland at Anthony.Nesland@k12.sd.us for more information about Strings in Concert.