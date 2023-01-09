 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Students, orchestra team up for free Symphony Safari concert

  • 0
Symphony Safari

Fourth grade students will join Black Hills Symphony Orchestra for a free concert, Symphony Safari, at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 10 in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. 

 Russell Jensen

Fourth graders in Rapid City and surrounding communities will join Black Hills Symphony Orchestra for Symphony Safari at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. Admission to this concert is free.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This special performance gives fourth graders the opportunity to watch and hear orchestra music and learn about in the instruments in the orchestra. Some will also have the chance to conduct. The Symphony Safari introduces students to the sights and sounds of the orchestra while teaching them acceptable behavior in a traditional concert setting.

Many high school students who play in the orchestra will be available to talk to the younger students and inspire them to make music a part of their lives.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'A Chorus Line' opens Thursday

'A Chorus Line' opens Thursday

Singers and dancers in pursuit of a dream take the stage this week in “A Chorus Line," Saturday at Central High School theater in Rapid City.

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton! Five facts about the Duchess

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News