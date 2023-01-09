Students, orchestra team up for free Symphony Safari concert

Fourth graders in Rapid City and surrounding communities will join Black Hills Symphony Orchestra for Symphony Safari at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. Admission to this concert is free.

This special performance gives fourth graders the opportunity to watch and hear orchestra music and learn about in the instruments in the orchestra. Some will also have the chance to conduct. The Symphony Safari introduces students to the sights and sounds of the orchestra while teaching them acceptable behavior in a traditional concert setting.

Many high school students who play in the orchestra will be available to talk to the younger students and inspire them to make music a part of their lives.