Submit entries by Jan. 20 for Dahl Mountain Photo Competition

The Rapid City Arts Council is seeking submissions for the 19th annual Dahl Mountain Photo Competition + Exhibit, a juried photography exhibit based on mountain culture. The deadline to submit entries is Jan. 20. Dahl Mountain Photo Competition + Exhibit will be on display from Feb. 24 to April 15 in conjunction with the Dahl Mountain Culture Festival.

Submissions for this show should loosely reflect a mountain lifestyle that includes the ideas, beliefs and values that are shared by people engaging with this environment. The mountain lifestyle could reflect the Black Hills region or any other mountainous terrain.

The submission process is entirely online. Go to thedahl.org/dahlmtnphoto.html to submit entries. A team of judges, who are professional photojournalists and regional artists, will select the entries to be featured in the show through a blind jury process.

There are three exhibit categories – youth (18 and younger), adult amateur/hobbyist, and adult experienced/professional. Judges will award first, second and third places in each category and a Best of Show award.

Awards are:

· Youth (18 and younger) first $75, second $50, third $25

· Adult amateur/hobbyist (older than 18) first $75, second $50, third $25

· Adult experienced/professional (older than 18) first $100, second $75, third $50

· Best of Show award — $125

· People’s Choice award — $100