Summer fun starting at Main Street Square

To shop or for more information, go to mainstreetsquare.org/fruhlingsfest.

Main Street Square’s popular fountains are undergoing some maintenance but should be open about June 24, Cromwell said. The annual family-friendly celebration to mark the opening of the fountains is tentatively scheduled for July 5.

“Depending on CDC recommendations, the fountains will be fenced off and there will be some restrictions on how many people will be allowed in at one time,” she said. “We’re assuming it’s going to be very busy with the pools closed. We want to make sure kids are safe and families are safe.”

The Kids Carnival, which usually takes place in June, has been moved to Aug. 1 and will include games, crafts, entertainment, train rides and more, Cromwell said

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted Summer Nights organizers to cancel the 2020 season, but Main Street Square plans to host to “Golden Hour Live” concerts later this summer. Before the pandemic, Main Street Square had already decided to discontinue its Thursdays on the Square and sponsor monthly “Golden Hour Live” Friday night concerts instead, Cromwell said. The two Friday night concerts will be paired with South Dakota Made mini markets.