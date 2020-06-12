Summer fun starting at Main Street Square

Warm, sunny days mean summer fun is returning, with modifications, to Main Street Square.
“We haven’t cancelled our signature events; we’ve rearranged,” said Maja Cromwell, marketing director for Main Street Square. “We want to stay within CDC guidelines and provide our community with some much-needed relief.”
First up: The seventh annual Frühlingsfest + Spring Market, which had originally been scheduled for May. It’s taking place June 20 as a virtual event that showcases brewing companies, artisans and vendors throughout the Black Hills.
Now through noon June 17, beer aficionados can shop for variety packs of craft beers and limited edition brews. Orders can be picked up curbside in pedestrian alley from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, and from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20.
On June 20, the virtual Frühlingsfest is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tune in to Main Street Square’s Facebook page for live events – interviews with vendors, a stein-holding competition and behind-the-scenes tours.
“Everybody needs a boost right now and something fun to tune into, and we really wanted to give the brewing companies and vendors some face time. We’re about community,” Cromwell said.
The online Spring Market is open now.
This year’s market vendors include Blue Willow Heaven Coffee of the Black Hills, Chalkin’ Up Vintage, Turn and Burn Custom Cuts, Patch of Blue, Deb’s Downhome Delights, The Treat Box, Kelsey Schroeder Fine Art Ceramics, Dumont Pottery, Moe Custom Woodworking, Cascade Country Store, and more vendors can still sign up, Cromwell said.
To shop or for more information, go to mainstreetsquare.org/fruhlingsfest.
Main Street Square’s popular fountains are undergoing some maintenance but should be open about June 24, Cromwell said. The annual family-friendly celebration to mark the opening of the fountains is tentatively scheduled for July 5.
“Depending on CDC recommendations, the fountains will be fenced off and there will be some restrictions on how many people will be allowed in at one time,” she said. “We’re assuming it’s going to be very busy with the pools closed. We want to make sure kids are safe and families are safe.”
The Kids Carnival, which usually takes place in June, has been moved to Aug. 1 and will include games, crafts, entertainment, train rides and more, Cromwell said
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted Summer Nights organizers to cancel the 2020 season, but Main Street Square plans to host to “Golden Hour Live” concerts later this summer. Before the pandemic, Main Street Square had already decided to discontinue its Thursdays on the Square and sponsor monthly “Golden Hour Live” Friday night concerts instead, Cromwell said. The two Friday night concerts will be paired with South Dakota Made mini markets.
“We wanted to allow local vendors to come down and sell their (wares),” Cromwell said. “The mini market will be fenced off so people can go to the beverage garden and go shop. People can grab a glass of wine, grab some produce and listen to music.”
America’s AC/DC: Thunderstruck will perform Aug. 7 to coincide with the Sturgis Rally for the first “Golden Hour Live.” Sean McConnell, a folk-country singer from Nashville, will perform on Sept. 4.
Movies Under the Stars is returning with an abbreviated schedule. This year, Elks Theatre is running the Monday night movie series, which is free and open to the public. Though Movies Under the Stars has typically shown movies geared mainly toward children, this summer’s lineup was chosen to have broader appeal.
“Main Street Square asked us to be part of Movies Under the Stars and we said absolutely. We thought it was a unique downtown event,” said Elks Theatre owner Curt Small. “We wanted family-friendly films but we really wanted to appeal to kids that were a little older who were going to a movie at 9 p.m.”
Movies Under the Stars films start at sundown in Main Street Square. The movie lineup is: “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” July 6; “The Greatest Showman” July 13; “The Wedding Singer” July 20; “Men in Black” July 27; and “Wild Hogs” Aug. 3.
Moving into late summer and fall, the community can enjoy some favorite events that have been rescheduled, Cromwell said. The Love Squared Wedding Expo will be Aug. 29, and this year it will be an evening event from 4-8 p.m. The Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival is set for Sept. 26, and the Cruiser Car Show and Street Fair, typically a mid-July event, will be Oct. 3.
For more information about this summer’s events, go to mainstreetsquare.org.
