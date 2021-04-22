Summer Nights kicks off 14-week schedule of concerts on June 3

Summer Nights has released its summer lineup after a one-year hiatus.

Fourteen bands with genres ranging from rock to pop to country will perform on the Pepsi Stage in downtown Rapid City.

Many of the artists have roots in the Midwest and play at county fairs, street dances and music festivals. Scheduled bands include 32 Below, Tripwire, Zeona Road and Flannel.

32 Below is a rock and country group with six albums. They have performed with Keith Urban and The Band Perry and at an NFL halftime show at Soldier Field in Chicago. They will perform on June 10.

Tripwire consists of four instrumentalists who each play more than five instruments. They will perform on July 1.

Zeona Road is a sibling trio from South Dakota that will perform on July 15. Their band has a country-pop sound and features the fiddle, piano, and guitar. They were recently nominated for Best New Artist in the Rocky Mountain CMA Awards.

Local cover band Flannel will perform July 29. The band plays pop, rock, and funk music with an emphasis on the ‘90s.