 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer Nights kicks off 14-week schedule of concerts on June 3
alert top story

Summer Nights kicks off 14-week schedule of concerts on June 3

{{featured_button_text}}
Downtown Wakes Up (copy)

35th and Taylor performs in June 19 at Summer Nights in downtown Rapid City. The 2021 Summer Nights schedule starts on June 3 and finishes on Sept. 2 in downtown Rapid City.

 Journal file

Summer Nights has released its summer lineup after a one-year hiatus.

Fourteen bands with genres ranging from rock to pop to country will perform on the Pepsi Stage in downtown Rapid City. 

Many of the artists have roots in the Midwest and play at county fairs, street dances and music festivals. Scheduled bands include 32 Below, Tripwire, Zeona Road and Flannel. 

32 Below is a rock and country group with six albums. They have performed with Keith Urban and The Band Perry and at an NFL halftime show at Soldier Field in Chicago. They will perform on June 10.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tripwire consists of four instrumentalists who each play more than five instruments. They will perform on July 1.  

Zeona Road is a sibling trio from South Dakota that will perform on July 15. Their band has a country-pop sound and features the fiddle, piano, and guitar. They were recently nominated for Best New Artist in the Rocky Mountain CMA Awards. 

Local cover band Flannel will perform July 29. The band plays pop, rock, and funk music with an emphasis on the ‘90s.

The rest of the schedule for summer nights is as follows: Brandon Jones on June 3; Jagertown on June 17; Dirty Word on June 24; October Road on July 8; Slamabama on July 22; Eskimo Brothers on Aug. 5; Crash Wagon on Aug. 12; Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts on Aug. 19; Brianna Helbling on Aug. 26; and Judd Hoos on Sept. 2. 

More information about Summer Nights can be found at rapidcitysummernights.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood stars discuss the future of movie theaters

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood stars discuss the future of movie theaters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News