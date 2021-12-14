Summit Arena to host monster truck show

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday for the Metalclash.com Presents Road 2 Destruction Tour. The monster truck performance is coming to Summit Arena at The Monument on March 5, 2022. Tickets can be purchased at themonument.live. at The Monument box office, Ellsworth Air Force Base Outdoor Recreation, or by calling 800-468-6463.

Metalclash.com Presents Road 2 Destruction Tour will be the motorsports entertainments epicenter with the nation’s most competitive monster trucks on dirt. The 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants will compete in racing, wheelie contests and a freestyle auction. Events include kart racing, side by side racing series, FMX motocross, lawn mower racing, and flat tracking tracing series.

Meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event autograph Pit Party and ride in a real monster truck during the Pit Party and intermission.

