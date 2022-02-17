Suzie Cappa Art Center names its artist of the year

Bob Lew has been selected as the 2022 Suzie Cappa Artist of the Year. The award was announced earlier this month, and Lew will be honored at a private reception Thursday.

Whether learning new art techniques, seeking out new restaurants or walking without assistance, Lew welcomes challenges. He was chosen as the Suzie Cappa Artist of the Year for his eagerness to take on new things while adding his own twist, in art and in life.

“Bob enjoys creating pieces that feature animals, but he has done a little bit of everything,” said Haley Friedt, studio manager at the Suzie Cappa Art Center and Gallery in Rapid City. “He has an impressive eye for detail and enjoys learning new techniques. He’s also my go-to-guy for advice on where to find the best food in town.”

“Bob really has a style that comes out when he works independently,” said Mark Zimmerman, the Suzie Cappa Artist in Residence through support from the South Dakota Arts Council. “He has a fun, humorous style that always surprises me.”

Lew is supported by Black Hills Works. Years ago, a trampoline accident left him paralyzed. After years of physical therapy, he is able to stand and walk with the assistance of a walker. Lew said his goal this year is “to get rid of this thing,” referring to his walker. That determination is what makes him a great artist.

“Bob really puts a lot of detail and thought into his work,” said Tammy Quinn, Suzie Cappa Art Center’s supervisor.

Lew was surprised and proud to receive this honor. “I didn’t know I was going to get this award,” he said. “I like working with everyone here.”

Art created by Lew and the other 30 artists employed at the art center can be seen at the Suzie Cappa Art Center and Gallery, 722 St. Joseph St. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about the Suzie Cappa Art Center and Gallery, go to suziecappaart.com or call 605-791-3578.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0