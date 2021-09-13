Tanya Tucker cancels 2021 tour

Citing ongoing issues from hip surgery as well as COVID-19, Tucker decided to postpone touring until 2022. No new dates have been scheduled yet.

Fans who bought tickets may receive refunds through the respective ticket outlets from which they purchased their tickets. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Spotlight Store, call 605-559-1188 for information about your refund.

The official release from Tucker’s camp said: “Hey Y’all. With my damn hip still healing slowly but surely, and my increasing concerns with COVID-19, I've made the heartbreaking decision to cancel all 2021 dates. It pains me to do this, but I must keep my fans, band and crew safe. I love my team, and most of all, I love you, the fans. We’ll be back in 2022 ready to kick some ass."