Matthew Vidal believes confidence and collaboration are two of the great joys of community theater, and as Black Hills Community Theatre’s new education and outreach director, Vidal’s latest mission is to invite people of all ages to give theater a try.

Vidal took on the job of BHCT’s education and outreach director May 1. Born and raised in Rapid City, he discovered his love of the theater in middle school when he enrolled in BHCT’s Cherry Street Players — one of the programs he now oversees. He earned a degree in musical theater from The University of South Dakota in 2021.

“BHCT has always been part of my life. They’re what got me into theater in the first place,” Vidal said. “The very first class I took, I thought it was so much fun. It gave me a sense of community and people who are great to be around, and it was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

“We all yearn for community and companionship and I think theater offers that to everyone,” he said. “Community theater is people from all different backgrounds… You meet some of the most amazing people.”

Before joining BHCT’s staff, Vidal worked as a director and actor for local, regional and state theater groups including Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival and the Premiere Players in Sioux Falls. Vidal also has taught kids’ summer camps for BHCT and was a theater director at Douglas Middle School.

He’s starred in several mainstage productions in Rapid City including playing Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol,” Lord Farquaad in “Shrek,” Al in “A Chorus Line” and Monty Navarro in “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”

Theater for kids

As BHCT’s education and outreach director, Vidal is enthusiastic about the opportunities he will have to introduce local kids and teens to theater.

“I think the thing I’m most excited about is… getting to work with kids in Cherry Street Players and getting to… inspire that next generation of theatergoers and theater performers,” he said.

Cherry Street Players is BHCT’s after-school program for kids ages 8 to 15. It runs during the school year and teaches kids the artistic and technical fundamentals of theater. They put what they learn into practice by rehearsing and performing a production each semester.

BHCT also offers in-school programs as a service to the community, Vidal said. In-school programs are most frequently offered to middle schools and elementary schools that typically don’t offer drama or theater programs. Vidal also supplements existing programs with specialized training. He recently presented a workshop on stage combat for Central High School’s advanced theater class. The workshop demonstrated how to perform fight scenes as diverse as sword fights or getting slapped in a manner that’s safe and looks real.

“We will go in and do stuff that isn’t a part of the curriculum, something more out there and specialized,” Vidal said.

“It’s great for building up kids’ confidence. Every time I go into these schools and do free drama classes, something absolutely wonderful is I’ll have teachers tell me ‘so and so never talks, yet when you did theater with them, they were very outgoing and participating.’ I think the skills they learn of confidence, of just diving head first into something and trying something new is an absolutely valuable skill,” he said.

Theater teaches teamwork and focus, skills Vidal said are needed throughout life.

“It teaches you to rely on other people and do things for other people when they need a little bit of extra help. Theater teaches that in a wonderful, practical way,” he said.

BHCT will offer an adult summer camp on stage combat on June 22. Vidal will also reprise the stage combat demonstration at the upcoming Black Hills Renaissance Festival, which will be June 10 and 11 in Lead.

“I’m doing an act with another fight choreographer, Chris Wheeler. We’re doing a big act,” he said. “A big reason I’ve merged my act at the Ren Fair with BHCT [is] I think there’s an untapped market. Many other people around the community either don’t know there’s community theater or they don’t know how to get their foot in the door. It’s something I’m very passionate about, getting lots of people involved so we have a wide pool of talent on and off the stage.”

“I’m also trying to get more young men in theater as well. There isn’t a lot of younger men who do theater, which is another point of stage combat to see if younger men would be interested in something like that,” Vidal said.

BHCT’s upcoming 2023-24 mainstage season will offer a rich variety of roles for men. The five-show season lineup includes “The Addams Family: A New Musical” “The Revolutionists,” “One Man, Two Guvnors,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Alabama Story.”

Opportunities for all

Vidal also runs BHCT’s “Well Done Players” group for mature performers. The group performs at retirement homes and shows for the community. In recent years, the Well Done Players have presented shows inspired by Rapid City humor writer Dorothy Rosby’s books.

BHCT is continually striving for diversity and inclusion in its productions and in its backstage crews, Vidal said.

For those who would prefer to write plays rather than perform them, BHCT’s Broken Lemons playwriting group meets every other Wednesday. The next session will be June 14.

This summer, BHCT is conducting several youth summer camps and will have more adult summer camps and workshops as well.

Whether or not someone wants to perform on stage, Vidal said BHCT offers a wealth of opportunities.

“We’re most needing people for backstage and design work” such as costume design, building sets and running lights, he said.

“We have some amazing people that do all those things but I’m sure they would love the help,” Vidal said. “There’s always room for more.”

Auditions are a good place to begin getting involved, Vidal said. Auditions for “The Addams Family” will be Aug. 5 and 6. Those who don’t want to act can learn more about how they can participate in backstage roles.

“Come on down for auditions or look on our website for announcements about adult boot camps at the end of the summer. These are great introductory workshops” good for beginners and those who have previously been involved in community theater, Vidal said.

The teamwork needed to bring a production to life is one of the most satisfying aspects of community theater, Vidal said.

“Everyone has to work together in order for it to work. It’s great for anyone of any age, whether you’re 6 or 60. Anyone can find something in it,” he said. “The people — whether they be in the audience or backstage or anyone in that theater — the energy they bring is unlike anything in this world. You see some of the most amazing people doing theater.”

“It’s a community activity. It is something that’s not a competition against other people. It’s very much a collaborative thing,” he said. “Even if you’re the villain, you’re still working with the person playing the hero. It’s an amazing form of teamwork. Everyone in the audience is there to support [you]. Everyone wants to see you succeed. It’s such a positive environment for every single person. It gets them energized, it’s a great way to meet new people and a great way to socialize.”

Go to bhct.org for information about summer camps, the 2023-24 season and other events for all ages.