That's entertainment! Pop-up party benefits arts community

Party-goers are encouraged to dress in costume, decorate, plan a party menu — and of course, watch a movie or two — in keeping with the “A Night at the Movies” theme.

“The movie theme is whatever you want to watch. It could mean your favorite movie, it could mean Hollywood glamour and red carpet. It could mean all sorts of different things to people,” Puffer said. “People will be able to submit pictures of their party at home throughout the day to win a prize at the end of the party.”

The highlight of the party comes at 6 p.m., Puffer said, with a streamed program and performances showcasing BHCT, the Performing Arts Center and the Rapid City Children’s Chorus. There will be more prize drawings, and BHCT will announce its 2020-21 theater season lineup. Puffer did not divulge any spoilers about the upcoming season. “People should be very excited,” he said.

BHCT’s 2019-2020 season was cut short and summer performances were postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. BHCT hopes it can present its complete 2020-21 season and possibly host a summer camp for kids in August, Puffer said. This fall, BHCT wants to resume performances by its Cherry Street Players and Well Done Players groups, as well.