That's entertainment! Pop-up party benefits arts community

Lights! Camera! Popcorn! Black Hills Community Theatre invites everyone to stay in Saturday for “A Night at the Movies.”
“A Night at the Movies: 2020 Virtual Pop-Up Party” is a joint fundraiser for BHCT, the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City, and the Rapid City Children’s Chorus. Pop-up parties have become a summer tradition for BHCT, though typically they’re outdoor events. This year’s party is virtual so people can celebrate and be entertained safely from the comfort of their couches. To attend and donate, go to performingartsrc.org/events/2020-virtual-pop-up-party-a-night-at-the-movies/.
“A Night at the Movies” begins at noon Saturday and continues until 8 p.m. Every hour on the hour, party-goers can tune in to the Performing Arts Center’s Facebook page for live performances, prize drawings and fundraising updates. Each $25 donation equals one entry for a chance to win prizes including a whiskey wagon from Boyd’s Liquor, Botox treatments, a one-night luxury camping trip at Under Canvas Mount Rushmore and more, said BHCT office administrator Ryan Puffer.
Donations of any amount are welcome, but those who are among the first to donate $100 will receive four entries, plus a Pop-Up Party Starter Pack with movie treats and commemorative wine glasses.
“With the nature of the world right now … fundraising is still important. We have to be careful and creative with how we do these events. We’re excited to try it out,” Puffer said.
Party-goers are encouraged to dress in costume, decorate, plan a party menu — and of course, watch a movie or two — in keeping with the “A Night at the Movies” theme.
“The movie theme is whatever you want to watch. It could mean your favorite movie, it could mean Hollywood glamour and red carpet. It could mean all sorts of different things to people,” Puffer said. “People will be able to submit pictures of their party at home throughout the day to win a prize at the end of the party.”
The highlight of the party comes at 6 p.m., Puffer said, with a streamed program and performances showcasing BHCT, the Performing Arts Center and the Rapid City Children’s Chorus. There will be more prize drawings, and BHCT will announce its 2020-21 theater season lineup. Puffer did not divulge any spoilers about the upcoming season. “People should be very excited,” he said.
BHCT’s 2019-2020 season was cut short and summer performances were postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. BHCT hopes it can present its complete 2020-21 season and possibly host a summer camp for kids in August, Puffer said. This fall, BHCT wants to resume performances by its Cherry Street Players and Well Done Players groups, as well.
Throughout this hiatus, sponsors of BHCT shows and community theater fans have consistently shown their financial and emotional support for local entertainment, Puffer said.
“They miss us and we miss them,” he said. “They miss us and can’t wait for their community theater to be back.”
Until then, BHCT is continuing its “Ghostlight Series” that launched in March. To keep audiences entertained at home, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday viewers can tune in to facebook.com/BHCommunityTheater/ to see exclusive web content.
“Basically, we feel it is still our job to educate and entertain the community with good theater,” Puffer said. “We’ve had a very good response. People are enjoying having something to watch and arts to enjoy.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.