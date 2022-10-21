'The Book of Mormon' a hilarious tale of faith, unity

A musical that will make audiences laugh and think, the award-winning “The Book of Mormon” is coming to Rapid City next week.

Performances of “The Book of Mormon” will be at 8 p.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. Tickets start at $69.25. Go to themonument.live/events/detail/bookofmormon2022 for tickets and information.

Created by the team behind the animated sitcom “South Park,” the musical has been described as an irreverent, funny satire of religion, culture shock and classic musical theater. “The Book of Mormon” follows two Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionaries, Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, as they attempt to preach the faith of the Church to inhabitants in a remote Ugandan village.

The earnest young men are challenged by the lack of interest from the locals, who are more concerned with issues such as AIDS, famine and oppression by a local despotic warlord.

Lamont Joel Whitaker plays Mafala, the village chief, in the national tour of “The Book of Mormon” that’s coming to Rapid City.

“I just want prosperity and peace for my village and my daughter, Nabalungi,” Whitaker said of his character. “We end up placing some hard facts on (the missionaries). Life is not all rainbows and unicorns. There’s a lot of things we touch on in a sarcastic and funny way. The audience is laughing, but in the back of their heads they’re thinking.”

“We get mayhem for awhile (as a result of the missionaries’ visit), but in the end we all end up finding religion in ourselves,” Whitaker said. “What I believe the message in the story is about is the power of faith and also the impact that one person doing the right thing can have on a community.”

Whitaker said his role is especially meaningful to him because his grandmother was conferred with the title of Gbesiewu of Badagry – chief of the town of Badagry in Nigeria. She was granted the title for her community and advocacy work, which took her from her home in Miami to Nigeria many times.

With the role of Mafala, “I almost feel like I’m stepping into her shoes a little bit,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker believes audiences will love the humor and the ultimate message of unity “The Book of Mormon” conveys.

“Especially after the pandemic, to tell a story where many different types of people can come together and create unity and put aside their differences and just live together, that’s the most important thing,” he said. “I encourage people to come with an open mind and we’ll have fun. It’s a really fun show.”

Since opening in 2011, “The Book of Mormon” has won nine Tony Awards and more than 30 international awards. It’s become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history. The New York Times dubbed it “the best musical of this century.”