'The Book of Mormon' tickets on sale Friday

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the national tour of “The Book of Mormon.” Tickets can be purchased at The Monument ticket offices, online at themonument.live, by calling 1-800-468-6463, or at the Ellsworth Air Force Base outlet. “The Book of Mormon” is coming to The Monument Oct. 24, 25 and 26.

“The Book of Mormon” follows two young missionaries who are sent to Uganda to try to convert citizens to the Mormon religion. One missionary, Elder Price, is an enthusiastic go-getter with a strong dedication to his faith, while his partner, Elder Cunningham, is a socially awkward but well meaning nerd whose tendency to embellish the truth soon lands him in trouble. Upon their arrival in Africa, Elders Price and Cunningham learn that in a society plagued by AIDS, poverty and violence, a successful mission may not be as easy as they expected.

Critically acclaimed, award-winning “The Book of Mormon” has been called the best musical of this century.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, “The Book of Mormon” has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.