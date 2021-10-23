The Goods fundraiser a party for art

Original art from more than 60 local and regional artists will be the highlight of The Goods, a fundraiser to benefit Dahl Arts Center and Rapid City Arts Council.

Tickets are on sale now for the 16th annual art party. The Goods will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. Tickets are $35 for Rapid City Arts Council members and $40 for non-members. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to rapidcityartscouncil.org/thegoods.html.

The Goods is an event to celebrate the art and artists that are part of the Black Hills' cultural landscape. The main event will be in person, with hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and entertainment from musician Jason Ward, painter Evans Flammond Sr., and beadwork artist Trisha Withhorn.

The Goods’ star attraction is the art. The artists have donated small pieces for a “lottery sale” exhibition and raffle. Beginning at noon Oct. 29, all the pieces will be on display at Dahl Arts Center so the public can preview them. This will be the first opportunity for ticket holders to enter their names for chances to win pieces they love. A virtual component will allow ticket holders to enter their names in the drawings online.

“We have a little bit of everything. We have photographs, we have paintings, we have drawings, we will have a few jewelry pieces and maybe a sculpture or two,” said Josie Weiland, marketing coordinator for Rapid City Arts Council and Dahl Arts Center.

Weiland said The Goods organizers are pleased that this year’s event has attracted a higher-than-usual amount of art.

The artists themselves are a mix of well-known and lesser-known talents, and their identities will remain anonymous until The Goods event.

During The Goods, guests’ names will be drawn and the winners have a chance to purchase art and learn the identity of the artist who created it. Every piece of art will sell for $125. Each guest can win and purchase up to two pieces of art.

“Guests have fun picking their favorites and guessing who the artist is before the big reveal where they will find out which pieces they can take home. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase for the duration of the exhibition for a chance to win additional pieces donated by our talented, local artists,” Weiland said. “We have many fabulous surprises up our sleeve that will delight, entertain and inspire.”

After hosting an online event last year because of COVID-19, The Goods organizers are happy to return to an in-person fundraiser.

“We’re really excited,” said Mark Rambow, executive director of the Rapid City Arts Council. “It’s going to be nice, elegant with lots of elegant artwork and, of course, fundraising.”

The Goods helps support gallery exhibits and the visual arts department at Dahl Arts Center, Rambow said.

“It does help support our organization. We’re coming off a lean year when our ability to hold events was eliminated (by COVID-19). We’re looking forward to getting everybody back together and having a nice event where people can get together and enjoy an evening of art,” he said.

Those who attend are encouraged to wear masks if they are not vaccinated for COVID-19, but masks are voluntary for everyone.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0