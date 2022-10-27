The Goods sneak peek exhibit opens Friday

Preview dozens of works of original art – and sign up for a chance to own a piece – at a sneak peek exhibit Friday for The Goods.

The Goods – An Annual Art Party for the Rapid City Arts Council is a fundraiser that supports local arts programming. A highlight of The Goods is an art sale. Paintings, photography, mixed media and jewelry will be showcased. Beginning at noon Friday, art lovers can see it all at the sneak peek exhibit at Dahl Arts Center or at thedahl.org.

The Goods will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at Dahl Arts Center. The evening is a celebration of visual and performing arts. Tickets are $45 and are on sale now at rapidcityartscouncil.org/the-goods-2022 or by calling Dahl Arts Center at 605-394-4101 ext. 2.

The Goods sneak peek exhibit is the first chance ticket holders will have to sign up to purchase pieces they love. Every piece was created by artists from the Black Hills and the region.

“Each year, about 60 returning and new artists are juried into this two-week (preview) exhibition,” said Denise Du Broy, museum director and curator at Dahl Arts Center. “These artists generously donate a piece of their valuable artwork for us to sell to ticket purchasers for $125 each.”

A few pieces in the art sale were part of recent exhibits by the Northern Plains Watercolor Society and Spearfish artist Tim Peterson. Art professor Kimble Bromley, who currently has a show in the Adelstein Gallery at Dahl Arts Center, also contributed to The Goods art sale.

Whether art lovers actually take home something from the sale is entirely the luck of the draw. The Goods ticket holders can enter their name for a chance to purchase a piece of art. During The Goods event, names are randomly drawn lottery style, and those whose names are drawn get to buy the art, according to Jeannie Larson, assistant curator at Dahl Arts Center.

“If it weren't for the support of our local and regional visual artists, we would not be able to offer such a popular annual event to our community and one that helps keep our doors open,” Du Broy said. “All the artwork purchased during this evening helps keep our gallery exhibits free to the public and enables us to bring quality mission-based exhibitions to our community. One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event go back into our exhibits and art education programming.”

On Nov. 11, The Goods will fill the entire Dahl Arts Center with an evening of food from local businesses, wine, beer and live entertainment.

“It’s a fundraiser and celebration of visual artists in our area,” Du Broy said. “It’s all about the artists in our community.”

Fork Real Café, Que Pasa and The Firehouse, Anything’s Possible Catering and Colonial House will provide appetizers, accompanied by beer from Crow Peak Brewing Co., and wines from other vendors, Larson said.

Live music will be performed by Native American flute player Sequoia Crosswhite and by James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey. Sarah Olivier and her students from Academy of Dance Arts will also perform.

In addition to the art sale, guests will be able to purchase raffle tickets to win art and bid on silent auction items during the evening. Guests also can view a new exhibit by Oglala Lakota College students and faculty that is opening Nov. 11.