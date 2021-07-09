The Monument prepares for large events, concerts

Although the name change from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center to The Monument became official July 1, Executive Director Craig Baltzer said Thursday that planning events and concerts at the nearly 500,000 square-foot venue has been a "monumental" feat as the Rapid City area bucks national trends in quick economic recovery.

On top of the restarting of large events, performances and concerts, Baltzer said the crown jewel of The Monument, the 11,300-seat Summit Arena, is on budget and on time for an October grand opening.

"That arena is a wold-class arena, and it's going to modernize and put the ability for us to book larger events and different events in there that we couldn't do in our existing facilities," Baltzer said. "There were physical limitations to the existing facilities, so, it's really going to help with that. The project is going great."

Baltzer said the flooring in the arena is complete and the installation of the seating is halfway done. There is still some exterior work, landscaping and scaffolding up for detailed work.

"Really, what you're seeing is a lot of the finishes going in. This is where we're doing dry-walling, putting tile in, flooring finishes and those kinds of things," he said. "It's a very big place and there's a lot of that to be done."