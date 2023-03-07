The Black Hills’ newest theater group debuts in March as part of a month packed with live music and theater performances.

Theater

March 10

Black Hills Community Theatre continues its Reading and Discussion Series with “Marjorie Prime” at 7:30 p.m. in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. Admission is pay what you want. “Marjorie Prime” by Jordan Harrison takes place in the age of artificial intelligence, and 85-year-old Marjorie — a jumble of disparate, fading memories — has a handsome new companion, Walter, who’s programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. Her daughter and son-in law have mixed feelings about this new relationship, yet as time passes they begin to understand the strange and complicated comfort Walter offers. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given the chance? What is ineffably human and what can technology replace? The play will be followed by a discussion with Dr. Paul Showler about themes covered in the play. Showler is an assistant professor at South Dakota Mines, where he teaches philosophy.

March 16-19

Homestake Opera House in Lead presents “White Rabbit Red Rabbit,” at 7:30 p.m. March 16, 7 p.m. March 17, 2 and 7 p.m. March 18, and 2 p.m. March 19. Performances will be in the opera house conference room. Tickets are $20. Show contains adult language and material that may not be suitable for children. Must be 16 or older to attend. Tickets and information: homestakeoperahouse.org/events. Forbidden to leave his country, playwright Nassim Soleimanpour distilled the experience of an entire generation in a wild, utterly original play. With no rehearsals, no director and no set, a different actor reads the script cold for the first time at each performance. "White Rabbit Red Rabbit" has been performed more than 1,000 times and has been translated into more than 20 languages.

March 17, 18

Belle Fourche Arts Council has formed a new theatre company, 1903 Reader’s Theatre, that will present its first performance at 7 p.m. March 17 and 2 p.m. March 18 at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche. Information: 605-723-1200. The show will be Veiller Bayard’s classic drama, “Within the Law.” Admission is $2 per person or free with museum membership. The 1903 Reader’s Theatre takes its name from the year Belle Fourche was founded. Reader’s theatre is an increasingly popular form of theater that does not require actors to memorize their lines. Productions typically include some set and prop pieces, simple costumes, sound and stage movement. “Within the Law” has special significance in Belle Fourche. It was performed at the Iris Theatre on Christmas Day in 1916 as one of the last staged productions before the theatre was remodeled as a movie house.

March 17-19, 24-26

Black Hills Community Theatre presents “Sister Act: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. March 17, 18, 24 and 25 and 2 p.m. March 18 and 26 in the Historic Theater at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. Tickets are $23 to $32. Tickets can be purchased at the Performing Arts Center Box Office, by phone at 605-394-1786 or by bhct.org. “Sister Act: The Musical” is the stage adaptation of the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg movie. When showgirl Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, the police hide her in a convent. Using her singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the parish as she discovers the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Music

March 11

Skid Row and Buckcherry, with special guest No Resolve, are bringing The Gang’s All Here tour to Deadwood. The show starts at 8 p.m. at Deadwood Mountain Grand. Go to deadwoodmountaingrand.com/event/skid-row-buckcherry/ to purchase tickets. The longtime rockers are back with their hits – “I Remember You,” “18 And Life” and “Wasted Time” by Skid Row and “Lit Up,” “Sorry” and “Crazy B&tch” by Buckcherry – plus new music.

Festival of the Bands 2023 presents two concerts showcasing talented young musicians in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. Students in grades five, seven and eight will perform at 2 p.m., and students in grades six, seven and eight will perform at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $7. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/fob23

March 12

An Evening with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. Tickets start at $75 plus fees and are available at themonument.live. Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation. The Grammy Award-winning artist’s song “Maybe It’s Time” was featured in the 2019 film remake of “A Star is Born.” Isbell’s newest full-length album, “Reunions,” is a critically acclaimed collection of new songs that showcases an artist at the height of his powers and a band fully charged with creativity and confidence. Isbell also is slated to appear in an upcoming Martin Scorsese film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

March 18

Rapid City Area Schools presents “Stranger Strings” featuring nearly 1,000 strings students from Rapid City public elementary and middle schools. Four orchestras will perform two concerts – fourth, seventh and eighth grades at 4 p.m. and fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades at 6:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. Tickets are $10. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/strings-in-concert2023

March 19

Finland's Okra Playground performs at 2 p.m. at the Mueller Center in Hot Springs. Free admission. The concert will be followed by time to meet the musicians. Okra Playground plays traditional Finnish music, combining classic folk with modern instruments. Okra Playground is hosted by the Hot Springs Community through Chautauqua Craftsmen and Artisans of the Black Hills and the Custer Area Arts Council.

March 20

Rapid City Concert Association presents Forever Simon & Garfunkel at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. Award-winning singer-songwriters Sean Altman and Jack Skuller celebrate the best-selling duo in rock ‘n roll history with humor, energy and precise harmonies. Forever Simon & Garfunkel takes audiences on a journey from the duo’s early success as a folk act to their rise to become international hitmakers to the best of Paul Simon’s solo career. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/rcca-presents-foreversimonandgarfunkle

March 31

Grammy-nominated band MercyMe, with Taya and Micah Tyler, will be in concert at 7 p.m. in Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City. Tickets start at $37.50. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/mercyme23. MercyMe made history in 2014 when its hit single “I Can Only Imagine” surpassed 2 million digital downloads, making it the first song in Christian music to go platinum. MercyMe’s 11th album, “Always Only Jesus” is available now, featuring songs including "To Not Worship You."

Joining MercyMe on its “Always Only Jesus Tour” are Taya and Micah Tyler. Globally renowned artist Taya recently released her debut self-titled solo album. Christian pop musician Micah Tyler is a multiple Dove Award nominee with five No. 1 songs and an appearance in a major motion picture to his credit.